Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Dennis Cholowski

With only a handful of days left until the New Jersey Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes in their season opener, the team is shaping up for an action-packed 2025-26 campaign. It all starts with a three-game road trip, followed by their home opener at the Prudential Center on Oct. 16. Following one last round of final touches, their final roster to open the season was announced on Monday evening. As the countdown to puck drop continues, this series will highlight previews, predictions, and storylines to keep in mind for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment spotlights defenseman Dennis Cholowski, who earned a roster spot following multiple injuries to the team’s blue line.

Dennis Cholowski: At a Glance

Drafted: 20th Overall (1st Round) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016

Contract Status: Year one of one, $775,000 average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Three goals, seven assists (10 points in 39 games)

Career Stats: 13 goals, 27 assists (40 points in 156 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Cholowski has played for five different clubs throughout his NHL career, after being drafted in the first round by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016. However, he has been unable to secure a full-time roster spot, spending significant time in the American Hockey League (AHL). For the last three seasons, he has been a prominent member of the Bridgeport Islanders’ blue line. Since 2022-23, he has seen a major uptick in his offensive production, with 70 points in 141 games. He even led all defensemen with 31 points during the 2023-24 season.

Last season, he suited up for just 33 games for the New York Islanders, tallying three goals and seven assists before being traded. The Devils acquired Cholowski from the Islanders in early March, in exchange for forward Adam Beckman. He played in six games to close out the regular season, but struggled defensively after his arrival in New Jersey. Not only was he on the ice for five goals against in comparison to one goal for, but Devils’ goaltenders recorded a .839 save percentage (SV%) with Cholowski on the ice. However, much like his AHL stint, there were a few positive upsides to his game. He helped generate 63 shot attempts, along with 27 scoring chances.

Dennis Cholowski, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His ice time during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was minimal, averaging just 8:59 across two contests in Round 1. He recorded two shots on goal during the Devils’ Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes, ending with a plus-1 rating. As expected, he served as a depth defender—a healthy scratch more often than not, but a helpful add-on while the team dealt with countless injuries.

At the beginning of July, Cholowski became an unrestricted free agent (UFA), but the Devils opted to keep him on board. He re-signed with a one-year, one-way contract featuring a cap hit of $775,000. Overall, this was considered a low-risk, cap-friendly deal, and his skills could be an asset for the Devils moving forward. For example, his two-way play is one aspect that could pave the way for a permanent spot on the team.

2025-26 Expectations

Heading into the upcoming season, Cholowski can once again provide defensive depth, and his fair amount of NHL experience should come in handy. He made the final roster, mainly because Seamus Casey is dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained during preseason. Casey is not expected to be ready in time for opening night, and it’s unclear just how much time he could miss, but Cholowski is expected to step up in his absence. Without both Casey and Johnathan Kovacevic to start the season, he will become the Devils’ seventh defenseman, and could see a lot more ice time in 2025-26 as a result.

Cholowski is entering his seventh NHL season, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to stand out and prove his worth. He had a solid preseason showing, playing in three different games. Throughout 62:42 of ice time, he amassed two assists and was on the ice for five Devils’ goals. His 52.38 Corsi for percentage (CF%) and 74.18 expected goals for percentage (xGF%) also marked improvement from seasons prior.

One potential advantage in having Chowloski on the roster is his two-way play. He excels in transitioning across the ice, and if he can consistently move the puck out of the defensive zone, it can help create prime scoring chances. Likewise, he is a very adaptable player, able to fill in various gaps as needed. For example, he skated in Brett Pesce’s place in practice on Monday, after generating chemistry with a multitude of defense partners during preseason.

Since joining the Devils, Cholowski has demonstrated a commitment to improvement. This season, there are a few ways he can enhance his game—namely by leaning into his strengths. At 6-foot-2, he has the potential to use his size as an advantage, winning board battles while also being a mobile defenseman. By landing more hits and becoming more physical, it could also make the Devils even harder to play against. If he can rise to the challenge, he can emerge as a reliable defenseman with an offensive flair.

Overall, he appears to have one last crack at the Devils roster, as the club once again deals with an injured blue line. After a promising preseason performance, Cholowski must develop consistency by playing to his two-way strengths while also avoiding defensive lapses.