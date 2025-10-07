Breaking Down the Red Wings’ 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

With all of the teams in the NHL having to have their rosters in place by 5 pm EST on Oct. 6, the Detroit Red Wings announced their opening night roster earlier in the day. There were high hopes that head coach Todd McLellan and general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would give at least one or two of the organization’s prospects a shot at the NHL to start the season, and fans got what they wished for and more. When it was all said and done, three prospects will be on the roster when the team opens the season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens. So what exactly does the roster look like, and what does it mean heading into the season?

Projected Starting Lineup

LW C RW Emmitt Finnie Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat Marco Kasper Patrick Kane Andrew Copp JT Compher Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Elmer Söderblom Michael Rasmussen Mason Appleton

** Extra: Jonatan Berggren

**Non-Rostered: James van Riemsdyk

LD RD Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson Axel Sandin-Pellikka Albert Johansson Jacob Bernard-Docker

** Extras: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

G John Gibson Cam Talbot

Roster Breakdown

Youth Infusion

While there are plenty of players on the roster who are “no surprise” decisions, a few catch the attention of many. This includes the trio of Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The biggest surprise out of camp and preseason was the play of the organization’s seventh-round selection from the 2023 Draft, Finnie. After being drafted by the Red Wings, he returned to the junior ranks with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and put up a strong draft-year plus-one season before taking his game to another level this last season (84 points). He made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) after his junior season concluded and looked strong for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

This preseason, Finnie looked every bit ready to take on the next challenge of playing at the NHL level and was one of the team’s most consistent players. In seven preseason games, he put up four points (two goals, two assists) and was very noticeable when he was on the ice, mostly in the top six of the forward grouping, including playing on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. If he can carry the momentum from his preseason play into the regular season, there is a chance he can carve out a long-term role in the Red Wings’ lineup, whether it is a full-time top-six player or a middle-six player.

Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings’ supporting cast, including a trio of rookies, will look to bring even more excitement to Detroit this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to Brandsegg-Nygård and Sandin-Pellikka, there is no real shock factor that these two are at the NHL level, as both were first-round selections in their respective drafts (2024 for Brandsegg-Nygård and 2023 for Sandin-Pellikka). The surprise comes in the form of how quickly they are making the jump to the NHL. Both players made their North American professional debuts last season, toward the end of the AHL regular season with the Griffins. Like Finnie, though, both made their case to be included in this season’s opening night roster. Yzerman has made it very clear ever since he took over the reins in Detroit that spots will not just be given to players, but they will be earned. That is exactly what these three youngsters have done with their development and play in the preseason.

Outside of the infusion of a few young players, the Red Wings will blend in a strong mix of veteran players (Patrick Kane, Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, etc), along with younger players like Moritz Seider, Marco Kasper, and Raymond. Overall, the forward grouping will be the strongest and most “known” aspect of the lineup for the Red Wings. Mixed in with the excitement that the younger players will bring to the lineup, the offense this season could be one to keep an eye on, with the potential firepower.

A Bit of a Shakeup Defensively

Sandin-Pellikka is not the only player who is new to the Red Wings’ backend of the lineup heading into the 2025-26 season. Jacob Bernard-Docker and Travis Hamonic will also play in the lineup throughout the season. While neither player is a needle mover, they have the potential to shake up the dynamic amongst the defensive grouping. Erik Gustafsson was waived by the organization on Oct. 5, but has been included in the opening night roster and could also factor in on any given night, depending on how the rest of the group performs. Overall, the defensive grouping is going to be the area of concern going into the season and will be watched with a careful eye.

The other area of the Red Wings’ lineup that will be watched with a close eye is the goaltending position, where they are hoping that John Gibson can at least be the answer for the next couple of seasons before prospects like Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine are ready to make the jump to the NHL level. After being acquired at this year’s draft from the Anaheim Ducks, Gibson did not have the greatest of preseasons, but he has shown in the past that when he is healthy, he can be one of the league’s better netminders.

Excitement & Optimism in Detroit

With the roster announced and the inclusion of the three aforementioned prospects, the Red Wings’ fan base is full of excitement. Will things work out perfectly for the youngsters who will be making their NHL debuts in the coming days? Time will only tell. There will surely be growing pains to a certain degree, and it may not happen overnight, but there is plenty of optimism that the roster that Yzerman and McLellan have put together for the 2025-26 NHL season can help end the playoff drought the organization is currently in. Many things will factor into the success of the team this season, including injuries and the further development and chemistry building amongst the newcomers and returners.