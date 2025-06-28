Red Wings Acquire John Gibson from Ducks for Petr Mrazek, Picks

The Anaheim Ducks have traded goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a second-round draft pick, and a fourth-round draft pick. The picks are for future drafts, and not the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Gibson has spent 12 seasons with the Ducks and has recorded some very strong seasons, including the 2024-25 season, where he posted a .911 save percentage across 29 games. Gibson has been in trade rumours for a few seasons now, and has been linked to plenty of teams. The Ducks have had goaltender Lukas Dostal emerge as their starter.

The Red Wings are looking to take the next step and make the playoffs. After seeing fellow Atlantic Division teams, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, make the playoffs, they will be eager to improve the roster. Goaltending has been a carousel in Detroit for a number of years, and the hope is that Gibson can really stabilize the crease for them.

Gibson is 31 years old and has two seasons left under contract at $6.4 million.

Heading back to the Ducks, Mrazek, who was acquired by the Wings at the 2025 Trade Deadline, has been a fairly consistent tandem goaltender. He has bounced around a bit, but will likely split the crease with Dostal next season.

Of course, the Ducks are also bringing in a pair of draft picks with decent value. The second-round pick and fourth-round pick will allow them to add to their stockpile. They also cleared just over $2 million in cap space with this deal.