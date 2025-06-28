Flyers Draft Jack Murtagh 40th Overall

With the 40th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers have selected Jack Murtagh from the US National Team Developmental Program (USNTDP) Juniors.

About Jack Murtagh

Jack Murtagh was a standout for the USNTDP and the United States as a whole this season. For the USNTDP, he was one of the most consistent players for the team at both ends of the ice. He tallied the third-most points of anyone on the team this season (his first season at the Under-18 level). He also represented the program well during the CHL USA Prospect Challenge, putting up two goals in as many games.

Murtagh was also a standout for the U-18 United States team at the international level, putting up six points in seven games played at the U-18 World Championship. He has a two-way game that should translate well to the next level and was the definition of a workhorse this season for the USNTDP.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“The first word that comes to mind when you mention Jack Murtagh is workhorse. He plays an uncomplicated game and has no problem doing the dirty work on the forecheck or along the wall. Playing for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP,) Murtagh had 16 goals and 21 assists in 53 games. One of the main traits you notice about Murtagh is his willingness to play in front of the net.”

Jack Murtagh, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

“His shot is also a strength as he gets it off quickly and can do it at top speed. Murtagh has a dangerous and deceptive in-motion NHL release, which he hides well pre-shot. He also has an effective one-timer in his arsenal, which he has used well for the USNTDP on the power play. His shot, speed, and strength make him a formidable offensive force.”

How This Affects the Flyers’ Plans

Murtagh will be a prospect who is going to bring excitement to the future of the Flyers with his play. He is committed to playing at Boston University, where he will continue to develop his game before making the eventual jump to the NHL. With the organization being in a solid spot in the immediate future, they will likely let him develop as long as needed before making the full jump to their NHL lineup.

The Flyers were able to get a solid two-way player that some felt might be selected towards the end of the first round. They have stockpiled a deep draft pool of players who bring different skill sets to the organization. With lots of pro habits and qualities to his game, the Flyers also picked a player who can play all three forward positions.