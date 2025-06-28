Golden Knights Draft Jakob Ihs-Wozniak 55th Overall

With the 55th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights have selected Jakob Ihs-Wozniak from Lulea HF of the SHL

About Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

As time goes on, skating is becoming an increasingly important part of every player’s game. This is one of Ihs-Wozniak’s strengths and most notable traits as a prospect. Coupling his quick acceleration and smooth strides together and Ihs-Wozniak should turn some heads for fans unfamiliar with his game thus far in his career. He also made strides this past season as a physical presence on the ice, which should bode well for his chances of impacting the game in the NHL one day.

At 6 foot 2 and 184 pounds, Ihs-Wozniak already had NHL size and he should only continue to fill out his frame. A goal-scorer, the right-shot forward is no stranger to putting the puck in the back of the net at every level and he should continue to do so once he makes the jump to North America one day.

“Ihs-Wozniak may not be one of the most popular names heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but he could end up being one of the most underrated forwards selected. He was criticized previously for his lack of physical play, but the 2024-25 season has shown his added physical involvement as well as an increase in offensive production. His defensive game has improved as the season goes on, and teams will likely value his ceiling as a potential offensive producer in the NHL.

He has recently been referred to as a versatile power forward considering his adaption to add a physical side to his game while maintaining his strength offensively. His strength with the puck on his stick and his hard shot are two of his best assets, but his overall hockey IQ also stands out as an impressive addition to his already impressive resume as a prospect. He isn’t a perfect player by any means, but his strengths make him an exciting watch.

Ihs-Wozniak has been criticized for his tendency to default to playing outside the dot lane rather than driving the middle lane on an offensive rush, and his decision-making offensively has been called into question as he sometimes resorts to making too many passes instead of making a simpler play. He would also benefit from shooting the puck more often rather than always and only looking to make a pass in a prime scoring opportunity.”

How This Affects the Golden Knights’ Plans

While every team wants their early draft picks to instantly contribute at the NHL level if possible, it’s important to note that Ihs-Wozniak recently signed a two-year deal with Lulea in the SHL. This isn’t a bad thing, though, as Ihs-Wozniak will get a chance to properly develop in one of the best professional leagues on the planet, skating alongside and against world-class athletes. Still, he should endear himself to Golden Knight fans soon enough.