Rangers Draft Malcolm Spence 43rd Overall

With the 43rd pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers select Malcolm Spence from the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

About Malcolm Spence

Spence started to gain notice in the 2022-23 season, when he scored 16 goals and tallied 42 points in 64 games. That foreshadowed some outstanding play over the next two campaigns. This past season, he stepped up his game, with 73 points and 32 goals in 65 games. A two-time gold medalist with Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18s, he blends high-end skill with an aggressive forechecking presence and sound defensive awareness.

Spence has committed to play for the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2025-26 season, joining his childhood friend, Michael Hage, in Ann Arbor. They should make a formidable duo for the Wolverines as Spence’s physical presence could help clear space for Hage, the 22nd overall selection in the 2024 Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. If he does play at Michigan next season, he will be able to continue to develop the skills that make him such a versatile forward.

TWH Prospect Profile Excerpt

“In terms of his game, Spence is a disrupter. He uses his combination of size and speed to break up plays and is not afraid to throw the body around when that opportunity is there. Where he elevates to the level of a top prospect is what he is able to do after breaking up a play. He has the ability to create offense going the other way thanks to his vision and awareness. He has as many shorthanded goals in 2024-25 as he does power-play goals. He has five of each.”

“While he doesn’t have the point totals of some of his counterparts, that doesn’t mean he can’t produce offense. He went from 19 to 32 goals between his second and third season while maintaining a similar level of production in playmaking. He takes care of his own end first and then focuses on offensive production afterwards. Don’t be surprised if he becomes one of the best offensive players next season under new coach Kris Mallette.”

“Spence doesn’t have many flaws in his game. Although he can improve in the same way any prospect can at this point. He will need to add strength which he’s well on his way doing. There are times where he can make a simpler play rather than overcomplicating a situation. He’ll have every opportunity to improve on his consistency moving forward.”

How This Affects the Rangers’ Plans

The New York Rangers picked Spence, a projected middle-six forward who many had rated as being picked in the first round. The Rangers acquire a player who is a strong skater with crafty puck skills and a very high compete level, making him a versatile and valuable team player who can make a significant difference in winning games.

The Rangers needed to add more high-end players to their prospect pool, and Spence fills this need as someone who is very tough to handle when playing at speed and battling down low in one-on-one situations. He is an underrated difference maker who

could end up one of the better players to come out of the 2025 Draft class.