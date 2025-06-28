Seattle Kraken Draft Blake Fiddler 36th Overall

With the 36th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Blake Fiddler from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Blake Fiddler

Players like Blake Fiddler are highly touted in the NHL. He’s a two-way right-shot defenseman with good size and skating ability. He’s not the flashiest defender in the 2025 class, but he has projectable tools—that matters. Fiddler has the potential to be effective in all three zones.

Fiddler makes good defensive plays to get the puck out of harm’s way and can also help transition it up the ice. He may not be the most high-end presence from the offensive blue line, evidenced by a modest 33 points in 64 WHL games, but that isn’t necessarily a weakness of his. He makes some smart on-puck decisions, which is important all over the ice. Fiddler could become a useful second- or third-pairing defenseman if he makes the NHL.

THW Profile Excerpt

“Fiddler’s size will be a factor that many teams look at when they consider drafting him this season. He stands 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, and for a player that big to be able to skate the way he does is rare and impressive. Having the privilege to watch him live this season in Edmonton, he was trusted in plenty of situations with the Oil Kings, and if he can translate his play to the professional level, he could be one of the steals of the draft.

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (Eric Young / CHL)

“His mobility, physicality, and defensive IQ are all tools that he possesses that could make him fly up draft boards. He has the potential to expand his offensive game at the professional level, and as he continues to develop in the WHL and likely a stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) down the line. His lack of offensive dominance and consistency may drag him down the draft a little bit, but he is still one of the strongest defenders in the entire draft class.

“Fiddler could become a top-four, two-way defenseman in the NHL, particularly excelling in a shutdown role. His size, skating ability, and defensive instincts are significant assets, especially during penalty kills and defensive assignments. He is similar to Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs—a big, mobile, and defensively responsible player who can effectively handle shutdown responsibilities while occasionally contributing offensively.”

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

The Kraken are getting yet another big defenseman, which is something they’ve prioritized in their franchise’s early history. Fiddler was objectively a first-round talent, so Seattle trading up to get him makes sense. It’s rare to find top-four upside and size at No. 36.

A duo of Jake O’Brien and Fiddler is a good deal of business for the Kraken. They add a potential top-six center and top-four defenseman despite having just one first-round selection.