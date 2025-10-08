Senators News & Rumours: Green’s Confidence, MacDermid’s Muscle & Yakemchuk’s Future

Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green addressed the media earlier this week, sounding every bit like a coach who feels his team is prepared for the regular-season grind ahead. After a long training camp with uneven results, Green emphasized progress over perfection — the kind of measured approach that signals confidence in his group’s direction.

Ottawa’s 3–1 win over the Montreal Canadiens to end the preseason gave the club a small jolt of momentum, but the real optimism stems from how the team is beginning to take shape. With new voices in the room, a few injured players nearing return, and a late addition who brings toughness to the lineup, this version of the Senators is a bit more balanced, a bit more battle-ready, and more aware of what it will take to compete every night in the Atlantic Division.

Item One: Travis Green Pleased With Team’s Camp Progress

Green sounded calm and confident as the Senators wrapped up their preseason schedule. After the win in Montreal to close things out, Green said he was happy with the team’s overall effort and attention to detail. “We’ve had a lot of good days,” he noted, emphasizing that the group looked “dialled in” heading into opening night.

Travis Green, head coach of the Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite being outscored 12–1 in two earlier tune-ups, Green didn’t read too much into the numbers. He explained that preseason results depend heavily on lineup rotation and player workloads — factors that rarely mirror regular-season play. What mattered most, he said, was that Ottawa’s defensive structure showed steady improvement, and that the players “looked ready to play for real.”

For a fan base accustomed to false starts, Green’s steady tone might be just what the team needs. The Senators showed flashes of cohesion late last year, and if that defensive consistency carries over into October, it could lay the foundation for a more disciplined and balanced season.

Item Two: Senators Add Muscle With MacDermid Trade

Ottawa’s late-preseason trade for Kurtis MacDermid turned heads — not because of his offence, but because of what he represents. The 30-year-old enforcer brings an edge and presence that the Senators have lacked in recent years. Green praised the addition, calling MacDermid one of the “tougher customers in the league,” but also a smart, responsible player who knows how to pick his spots and protect teammates without crossing the line.

Kurtis MacDermid, when he was with the New Jersey Devils. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

MacDermid’s reputation is well established. He’s respected as a loyal teammate and a player who can change the emotional temperature of a game. The Senators have been criticized in the past for being too easy to play against, and this move appears to be a clear signal from Green and GM Steve Staios that the team intends to change that narrative.

MacDermid won’t score much — he had zero points in 23 games last season — but that’s not why he’s here. His presence should give Ottawa’s younger players more space and confidence, especially in tight or physical matchups. If he can bring that old-school grit without drawing costly penalties, he could become one of the team’s quiet catalysts early in the season.

Item Three: Carter Yakemchuk Sent to Belleville for Development

The Senators made one of their final roster moves on Monday, assigning defenseman Carter Yakemchuk to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Belleville Senators. The 19-year-old was Ottawa’s seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and is set to begin his first full professional season. Yakemchuk impressed in junior last year with Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, posting 17 goals and 49 points in 56 games — substantial numbers that highlight both his offensive instincts and mobility from the blue line.

Carter Yakemchuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Yakemchuk didn’t crack the opening-night roster, his preseason performance showed why the organization is so high on him. With Nick Jensen returning from offseason hip surgery, the Senators suddenly have more stability on the right side, allowing Yakemchuk the time and space to adjust to the pro game at his own pace. Green has already hinted that load management could be part of Jensen’s early-season plan, leaving the door open for Yakemchuk to get a call-up at some point.

For now, Belleville will be an ideal environment for the rookie to refine his defensive reads and physical play against older opponents. The Senators view Yakemchuk as a potential cornerstone on their blue line, and his AHL start isn’t a setback — it’s a step toward becoming the kind of steady, two-way defender Ottawa has been trying to develop for years.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators open the regular season Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida, and for the first time in a while, they seem to have a clear sense of who they are. Green’s message has been consistent: play structured, stay competitive, and trust the process.

Ottawa’s task now is familiar but straightforward — turn potential into performance. The pieces are there for a solid start; what remains to be seen is whether this group can translate its training camp progress into meaningful wins when the games finally count.