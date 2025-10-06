Senators 2025-26 Roster Set, Yakemchuk Sent to AHL

The Ottawa Senators have announced their final roster moves prior to the Oct. 6 5 p.m. deadline. After two impressive rookie camps in his young hockey career, defenseman Carter Yakemchuk has been sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) and will play for the Belleville Senators.

In addition to the Yakemchuk move, the Senators have placed forward Drake Batherson and defenseman Tyler Kleven on injured reserve. This frees up two roster spots for the club. Both players have been dealing with lower-body injuries, but have been skating.

The team also sent Jan Jenik, Hayden Hodgson, Arthur Kaliyev, Lassi Thomson, and Mads Sogaard to the AHL after clearing waivers. Olle Lycksell was also waived, but remains with the Senators. Now that he has cleared waivers, the Senators have more roster flexibility and can send him down when Batherson returns.

While there were no major surprises, outside of maybe the Kurtis MacDermid acquisition and spot on the roster, there were some competitive battles for some roster spots.

As of now, the Senators have the following 23 players on their roster:

Left Wingers (4): Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, Ridly Greig, Nick Cousins

Centres (4): Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, Lars Eller

Right Wingers (5): Claude Giroux, Fabian Zetterlund, Michael Amadio, Olle Lycksell, Kurtis MacDermid

Left Defense (3): Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, Donovan Sebrango

Right Defense (4): Artem Zub, Nick Jensen, Nikolas Matinpalo, Jordan Spence

Goaltenders (2): Linus Ullmark, Leevi Merilainen

IR (2): Drake Batherson, Tyler Kleven

Upon the return of Batherson and Kleven, which appears to be sooner rather than later, it is likely to see Lycksell sent down, as well as Sebrango.

It is clear that the organization has those two as the next men up, but also in that conversation would be Yakemchuk. The Senators have a good problem by having too many good right-shot defensemen, and while Yakemchuk has shown he deserves an NHL shot this season, at some point, at least, there are two quality players in the way of an NHL spot.

There aren’t any anticipated trades or moves the Senators could make, and this could be what their roster looks like for at least the first few weeks of the season. Injuries happen, but the Senators are bringing in enough organizational depth that at each position, they have some good options to choose from.