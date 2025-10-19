Senators Send Merilainen to AHL, Recall Mads Sogaard as Backup

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have sent goaltender Leevi Merilainen to the American Hockey League (AHL) and have recalled Mads Sogaard, who is expected to take the backup job behind Linus Ullmark.

ROSTER UPDATE: Leevi Merilainen has been loaned to the @BellevilleSens; Mads Sogaard has been recalled.



Leevi Merilainen a été cédé aux @BellevilleSens; Mads Sogaard a été rappelé.

Heading into the season, there were very few sure bets. Merilainen being the backup goaltender was one of them. After saving the season in 2024-25, the Finnish goalie was expected to be a very solid backup for the club.

After just one appearance, allowing seven goals on 26 shots against the Buffalo Sabres, Merilainen had alos become a part of the early goaltending problems the Senators have seen. Through six games, the Senators have allowed 30 goals against, with only one showing where they allowed less than four goals.

While one game from Merilainen isn’t the sole issue, the Senators are going to give Sogaard a shot with the hopes of sparking some quality play in between the pipes.

Sogaard missed the majority of last season with injuries, and through two games this season, he has allowed six goals on 44 shots, which results in an uninspiring .864 save percentage. Unfortunately, that .864 SV% would lead the Senators in the NHL, as Ullmark has a .848 SV% and Merilainen sits at .731.

Sogaard was once looked at as the top goaltending prospect, and standing at 6-foot-7 certainly helps his case. Before dealing with a slew of injuries over the past few years, Sogaard played well in the AHL, and the Senators are going to look to see if they can see some magic happen in the crease.

If there is no improvement for the goaltending, general manager Steve Staios may need to look to bring in another backup goaltender to support Ullmark, rather than relying on the young ones in the organization.