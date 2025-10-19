Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Capitals –10/19/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
CANUCKS (3-2-0) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Victor Mancini
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body)
Status report
Joseph, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Ethen Frank
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Dubois will miss his third straight game; the forward practiced in a noncontact jersey Saturday.
