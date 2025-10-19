Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Capitals –10/19/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

CANUCKS (3-2-0) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Status report

Joseph, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Ethen Frank

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Dubois will miss his third straight game; the forward practiced in a noncontact jersey Saturday.

Latest for THW: