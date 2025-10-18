Canucks Beat Blackhawks in Shootout, 3-2

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks faced off on Friday, Oct. 17 at the United Center. The Blackhawks were going for their third win in a row in their sixth contest of the 2025-26 season. While the Canucks were headed into their second of back-to-back away games after beating the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night (Oct. 16).

The Canucks ended up winning this game as well, winning 3-2 in a shootout. Here are the highlights.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks got the scoring started in the first period with a power play goal by Ryan Donato. It was Donato’s second goal of the season.

Ryan Donato with a backdoor tap-in on the power play for his second goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/q2hnjHeYQZ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 18, 2025

The tally was facilitated by a beautiful pass from Andre Burakovsky to find Donato back door. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov was credited with the secondary assist, his second helper of the season.

The Blackhawks capped off the first frame with another goal, this time courtesy of Tyler Bertuzzi.

a crafty move from Bertuzzi🧵 pic.twitter.com/YpgH7X04dS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 18, 2025

Bertuzzi was assisted by defenseman Sam Rinzel, his first assist of the season. Rinzel scored his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11.

The Canucks got one back in the second, a power play goal by Jake DeBrusk, who was celebrating his 29th birthday on this night. He was assisted by Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes.

A goal for your birthday, Jake! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lWq50tV003 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2025

The Canucks proceeded to tie it up with a goal by Max Sasson, assisted by Filip Hronek and Linus Karlsson.

Sasson's stick stays HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M2TeJwBtFM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2025

The first period went to the Blackhawks, but the second went to the Canucks, despite just four shots on goal in the frame for Vancouver.

The third period had a questionable call where a Bertuzzi goal was called off for interference. The Blackhawks challenged the call and lost. But they held strong on the ensuing power play, which eventually led to overtime.

Tyler Bertuzzi had his second of the game but it gets waved off. No clue why pic.twitter.com/lDgKwd4XAH — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) October 18, 2025

Overtime was, as always, an exciting affair with lots of back and forth. But no one scored, so this game went to a shoot out.

Alas, Brock Boeser scored in the shootout to give the Canucks the win, 3-2.

Brock Boeser won this game for the Vancouver Canucks in the shootout. (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

What’s Next

The Blackhawks have a quick turnaround as they host the Anaheim Ducks and former 11-year head coach for the Blackhawks, Joel Quenneville, on Sunday, Oct. 19. Meanwhile, the Canucks continue with third game of a five-game road trip on Sunday as well, against the Washington Capitals.