NHL Morning Recap – October 18, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

In today’s edition, we will be looking at the four games that were played on Oct. 17, 2025. Which includes Connor Bedard welcoming his childhood team, the Vancouver Canucks, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals taking on the Minnesota Wild and more.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025

With that, grab your favourite morning beverage and enjoy the NHL Morning Recap.

Minnesota Wild 1 at Washington Capitals 5

Ovechkin picks up his first of the season and his 898th of his career, as the Capitals get the win over the Wild 5-1.

Wild Goal Summary:

P2 16:47 – Marcus Johansson (1) from Matt Boldy (5) & Jacob Middleton (1)

Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 17:52 – Dylan Strome (1) from Alex Ovechkin (3) & Martin Fehervary (1)

P2 17:18 – Aliaksei Protas (4) from Tom Wilson (4) & Rasmus Sankin (1)

P3 1:19 Ovechkin (1) from Strome (3)

P3 11:32 – Strome (2) from Anthony Beauvillier (1) and Fehervary (2)

P3 18:03 – Wilson (3) from John Carlsson (3) & Strome (4)

The Lightning came into the game looking to overcome a slow start to the season. However, the Red Wings found a way to win 2-1 in overtime.

Lightning Goal Summary:

P3 16:17 – J.J Moser (1) from Victor Hedman (4) & Connor Geekie (1)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 13:02 – Axel Sandin-Pellikka (1) from Dylan Larkin (4) & Mason Appleton (1)

OT 3:36 – Larkin (3) from J.T Compher (1)

Vancouver Canucks 3 at Chiacgo Blackhawks 2 – S/O

The Canucks score two in the second and win it in the shootout to beat the Blackhawks 3-2.

Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars (Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 6:49 – Jake DeBrusk (1) from Connor Garland (3) & Quinn Hughes (3)

P2 13:42 – Max Sasson (2) from Fillip Hronek (3) & Linus Karlsson (1)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 12:41 – Ryan Donato (2) from Andre Burakovsky (2) and Artyom Levshunov (2)

P1 19:14 Tyler Bertuzzi (2) from Sam Rinzel (1)

Shootout Summary:

VAN – Brock Boeser scored at the fourth shooter for the Canucks.

The Utah Mammoth continue their strong play at home beating the San Jose Sharks 6-3.

Sharks Goal Summary:

P2 5:23 – Tyler Toffoli (2) from Dmitri Orlov (4) & Will Smith (4)

P2 7:13 – Jeff Skinner (3) from Macklin Celebrini (4) & Vincent Desharnais (1)

P3 16:51 – Celebrini (1) from Jeff Skinner (1) & Alex Wennberg (2)

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 9:39 – Nick Schmaltz (1) from Logan Cooley (1) & Clayton Keller (2)

P1 13:31 – Schmaltz (2) from Keller (3)

P2 6:09 – Liam O’Brien (1) from Brandon Tanev (1) & Ian Cole (1)

P3 0:54 – Schmaltz (3) from Keller (4) – Hat-Trick Goal

P3 3:25 – Micheal Carcone (1) from Lawson Crouse (1)

P3 11:32 – Keller (1) from Schmaltz (4) & Barrett Hayton (1)