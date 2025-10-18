Can the Bruins Neutralize the Speed of the Avalanche?

The Boston Bruins have shown fans a lot in the team’s first five games of the 2025-26 season. They have shown that they will beat the teams that they are supposed to beat, but also being able to hang with stiffer competition. While they did lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, they were in those games until the final horn sounded. Their next test against the Colorado Avalanche poses a similar test. The Avalanche are a top tier team that is a step ahead of them. Can the Bruins hang with that hockey team? Here’s the key area they need to hone in on in order to secure a victory.

Can the Bruins Handle the Speed of the Avalanche?

There is one clear thing that separates these two hockey clubs. The Avalanche are built on speed, and when they have open ice, they can make anything happen with the puck. As for the Bruins, they are a heavier team and slower. It’s going to be something to watch for in this game. Can the Bruins slow the game down and force the Avalanche to play at their speed? Or, are the dynamic forwards on the Avalanche going to dictate the pace of the game and fly all around the ice? That’s the x-factor.

The Avalanche have speed and skill, primarily with players such as Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar. MacKinnon is the player the Bruins will want to worry about, especially off the rush. So far during the season, he has been the best Avalanche forward when generating offense off the rush with three chances during five-on-five play. He is dynamic with the puck on his stick and is the engine that fuels the Avalanche offense.

The Bruins have been a good team defending and playing within their structure. Their play in the neutral zone has been good to start the season, and if they can control that part of the ice, it can help limit the damage for the speedy Avalanche. Once the Avalanche enter the zone, their speed becomes a factor, as does their ability to constantly move the puck.

The Avalanche stick to the inner slot and look for the high danger looks. They move the puck from low to high and their bread and butter is setting up in front of the slot. Overall, the Avalanche have the third-most high-danger shot attempts (56). The Bruins will need to combat that, as they’ve seen teams have success at generating chances in the middle of the slot. If someone misses their assignment due to the hybrid zone defense they play, the weapons for the Avalanche will feast on those opportunities.

As much as neutralizing their speed is important, the Bruins shutting down the top line goes a long ways, as that’s been the driving force for that Avalanche team.

Shut Down the Top Line

The Avalanche top line of MacKinnon, Necas, and Artturi Lehkonen has been their bread and butter to scoring. Overall, the line has outscored opponents 6-0 and is averaging 3.78 expected goals for per 60 minutes. The next closest line in terms of goal scoring has two goals. The Bruins have a path to a win, and if they can shut these three down, their depth can combat the depth that the Avalanche have.

Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm (The Hockey Writers)

There are different ways they can combat the top line. Head coach Marco Sturm can put the pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei against them. It can help the Bruins control the play offensively, but as a pair, they are allowing 2.87 expected goals against per 60 minutes. One pair that can be used in that regard is Nikita Zadorov and Andrew Peeke. Sure, they aren’t the fastest guys on the ice, but together, they’ve been a shutdown unit, giving up just 0.6 expected goals against and haven’t been on the ice for a single goal allowed. They are both bruisers and can physically throw them off their game.

It’s their recipe for success and a win is doable if that is the case.

Bruins Can Win This Game

The Bruins defeated the Avalanche both times last season. The speed of the Avalanche will be a major factor, but if they can neutralize that, then they are in a good spot. Shutting down the top line is a must because if they do that they can overmatch their depth. It’ll be another grind of a test, but one they can pass with flying colors.