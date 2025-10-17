Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Blackhawks –10/17/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN1, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Status report
he Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 victory at Dallas on Thursday … Lankinen could start after Demko made 28 save against the Stars
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Greene — Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
Foligno, a forward, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate. He remains on leave to tend to a family matter … Slaggert, a forward, took part in the skate, but coach Jeff Blashill said he does not expect Slagger to play Friday.
