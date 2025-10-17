Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Blackhawks –10/17/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN1, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser

Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Status report

he Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 victory at Dallas on Thursday … Lankinen could start after Demko made 28 save against the Stars

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene — Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Foligno, a forward, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate. He remains on leave to tend to a family matter … Slaggert, a forward, took part in the skate, but coach Jeff Blashill said he does not expect Slagger to play Friday.

Latest for THW: