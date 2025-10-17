Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings –10/17/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. … Tampa Bay recalled Santini, a defenseman, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday; he will serve as insurance with Crozier, also a defenseman, recovering from his injury.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

Raymond will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day; Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward is getting closer to a return.

