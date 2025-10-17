Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings –10/17/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (1-2-1) at RED WINGS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Curtis Douglas
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate Friday. … Tampa Bay recalled Santini, a defenseman, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday; he will serve as insurance with Crozier, also a defenseman, recovering from his injury.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status report
Raymond will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day; Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward is getting closer to a return.
