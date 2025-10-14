Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 10/14/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at CAPITALS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman — J. J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 victory at the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois, a center, is day to day after being injured in the third period of a 1-0 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Van Riemsdyk will play after being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

