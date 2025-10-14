Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 10/14/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at CAPITALS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Curtis Douglas
Victor Hedman — J. J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 victory at the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois, a center, is day to day after being injured in the third period of a 1-0 victory at the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Van Riemsdyk will play after being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
