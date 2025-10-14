Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canadiens – 10/14/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (2-0-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal and third in four games; otherwise, the Canadiens will use the same lineup for a fourth straight game.

