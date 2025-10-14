Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Canadiens – 10/14/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (2-0-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Oliver Kapanen — Alex Newhook — Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal and third in four games; otherwise, the Canadiens will use the same lineup for a fourth straight game.
