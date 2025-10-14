Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Predators – 10/14/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (2-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Joakim Kemell
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stasteny — Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
The Predators will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. … Martin, the No. 5 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Simon Benoit
Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … Primeau will make his Toronto debut. … Lorentz skated for the second consecutive day, but the forward remains out.
