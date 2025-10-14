Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Predators – 10/14/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Joakim Kemell

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stasteny — Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Predators will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. … Martin, the No. 5 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Simon Benoit

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … Primeau will make his Toronto debut. … Lorentz skated for the second consecutive day, but the forward remains out.

Latest for THW: