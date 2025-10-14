Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Rangers – 10/14/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
OILERS (1-0-1) at RANGERS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Matthew Savoie — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Roslovic, who signed a one-year contract on Oct. 8, will make his Oilers debut, replacing Philip. With Roslovic in, Mangiapane moves up from the second line, and Frederic down to the third line. … Stecher will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first two games and replaces Regula. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is “hopeful” Walman, a defenseman who hasn’t played this season, could play in Edmonton’s next game at the New York Islanders on Thursday, and Janmark, a forward who also hasn’t played this season, could “possibly” return this weekend. Each participated in the morning skate. … Knoblauch also said Regula could return this weekend or during their six-game road trip.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey
Injured: Vicent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers are expected to use the same skaters from a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
