Oilers News & Rumours: Roslovic, First Win, Trade Coming?

The Edmonton Oilers have come out of the gates strong, having lost their first game of the season in a shootout and winning their second game, picking up three of a possible four points. As the season keeps moving along, the Oilers have been very active as they try to push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the likelihood of Jack Roslovic making his Oilers debut, the Oilers picking up their first win over the Vancouver Canucks, and speculation that a move could be coming when Zach Hyman is healthy and re-enters the lineup.

Jack Roslovic Expected to Make Oilers Debut vs Rangers

The Oilers picked up the top remaining unrestricted free agent in Jack Roslovic recently, signing him to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, and it seems as though he is finally in line to make his debut with his new team.

The @EdmontonOilers morning skate at MSG:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Mangiapane

Savoie-RNH-Roslovic

Podkolzin-Frederic-Kapanen

Howard-Henrique-Tomasek

Extras: Janmark (IR), Philp, Lazar



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Stecher

Kulak-Emberson

Walman (IR)



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 14, 2025

Roslovic is expected to play alongside youngster Matthew Savoie and veteran Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the second line against the New York Rangers. He is coming off a strong season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he scored 22 goals and added 17 assists for 39 points through 81 games, and fans hope his offensive strength can carry over to his new team.

Oilers Pick Up First Win

Oilers fans have gotten used to their team having slow starts over the past couple of seasons, so it was a nice change of pace to pick up a victory over the Canucks to get in the win column. It’s still early, but on the back of a strong game and a goal from Andrew Mangiapane, the Oilers are looking stronger than usual to open up their season.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Things can change, and the team can go on a losing streak at any point, but it’s always nice to get the first win out of the way to be able to build off of. As they try to go further than in their previous two campaigns, where they lost in the Stanley Cup Final both times to the Florida Panthers, getting off to a strong start was going to be key, and they have done just that.

Trade Inevitable After Roslovic Signing?

With the signing of Roslovic, Oilers fans questioned how the team would be able to fit everyone onto their roster without a trade, and while it’s possible, it seems inevitable that they will be forced to make a trade.

There is some speculation that Roslovic could be traded if he doesn’t fit whatsoever when Hyman returns, because of how his new contract and trade protection are structured, but if he does pan out, there are a few other options.

Mattias Janmark is currently on injured reserve, but there may not be a spot in the lineup for him when he returns, and some contending teams could be willing to move a draft pick to bring him in to fill out their forward depth. Another option could be trading Adam Henrique, who has struggled early, but his trade protection makes that unlikely.

There is a chance the Oilers send down forwards and trade a defender instead of losing one on waivers when Jake Walman returns from injury, but one thing is for sure: the decision won’t be easy. They could fit everyone in and fit in the cap without making a trade, but they risk losing a strong player on waivers for nothing, which likely isn’t something they want to do.

There is no guarantee that a trade is coming; it just seems like a likely possibility at this point.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.