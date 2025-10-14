Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Clash With the Predators

It’s Toronto Maple Leafs game day!

They’re entering the second half of a back-to-back today and are looking to bounce back after dropping their last two against the Detroit Red Wings. Tonight, they take on the Nashville Predators, who are also playing a back-to-back. The Predators currently sit second in the Central Division with a 2-0-1 record, whereas the Maple Leafs are 1-2-0 and sit fifth in the Atlantic Division.

Maple Leafs News:

There hasn’t been a ton of news regarding the Maple Leafs over the last few days. Yesterday, Easton Cowan made his NHL debut and played well. He was able to get into the lineup due to an injury to Steven Lorentz. However, today at practice Lorentz was present but skating alongside Sammy Blais and Philipp Myers, which indicates he’ll be out for his second straight game.

As of right now, there’s still no word on goaltender Joseph Woll. The team hasn’t provided any further updates regarding his status or timeline. As for Scott Laughton, who’s also out with an injury, he remains week-to-week and will stay out for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

Lastly, since it’s the first back-to-back of the season, Anthony Stolarz will get the night off and newly acquired Cayden Primeau will make his Maple Leafs debut. As for the rest of the lineup, head coach Craig Berube said there will be no changes from yesterday’s game unless something comes up before puck drop.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 1-2

Top Scorers:

Morgan Rielly – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P William Nylander – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P Calle Jarnkrok – 3 G, 0 A, 3 P Matthew Knies – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Nicolas Roy – 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 1-2-0, 3.05 GAA, .886 SV%

Nashville Predators

Season Record: 2-0-1

Top Scorers:

Jonathan Marchessault – 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Erik Haula – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Filip Forsberg – 1 G, 2 A, 3 P Ryan O’Reilly – 2 G, 0 A, 2 P Michael Bunting – 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Juuse Saros – 2-0-1, 1.64 GAA, .947 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Simon Benoit

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … Primeau will make his Toronto debut. … Lorentz skated for the second consecutive day, but the forward remains out.

Predators Projected Lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Joakim Kemell

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stasteny — Justin Barron



Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Brady Martin

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Predators will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. … Martin, the No. 5 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be watched on TSN4, FDSNSO

As always, in my game day previews, I will give my prediction for the score of tonight’s game. I have the Maple Leafs beating the Predators 2-1 in overtime with Nylander scoring the OT winner.