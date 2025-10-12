Maple Leafs’ Lorentz Injured in Game Against Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Detroit Red Wings on Hockey Night in Canada, and unfortunately, they lost their first player to injury in the regular season. Steven Lorentz went down with an injury in the first period after playing just three shifts and never returned.

Related: Kane, Raymond Help Lead Red Wings to 6-3 Win Over the Maple Leafs

Lorentz went to the bench after taking a hit from the Red Wings’ Ben Chiarot. The hit came as he was carrying the puck just past center ice. Chiarot looked to get his hands up and made contact with his arm area. The Maple Leafs ruled him out with an upper-body injury. Head coach Craig Berube didn’t provide an update after the game on his status.

Loss of Lorentz Means Next Man Up

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs have now lost both Lorentz and Scott Laughton, who was hurt after blocking a shot in a preseason game against the Red Wings. Together, they were two of the best forwards for the club in preseason. However, with the Maple Leafs being able to carry a few extra players on their roster, it means the next man will get an opportunity.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Steven Lorentz battles for the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

It wouldn’t be surprising if it was Sammy Blais who draws into the lineup. He plays a very similar style to Lorentz but hits more. Still, Leafs Nation is patiently waiting for Easton Cowan’s debut, which could very well come on Monday afternoon as they face off against the Red Wings in the second half of a home-and-home. Only time will tell who draws in. Either way, the team is going to look to bounce back after their 6-3 loss.