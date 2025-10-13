3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Loss to the Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Detroit Red Wings in the second half of a home-and-home in a Thanksgiving Monday matinee. After dropping the first game 6-3, Toronto looked to win the second game and move to 2-1 on the season.

Unfortunately, things look a bit out of sync with the club so far this season, and it has resulted in a slow start. They dropped the first game against the Red Wings after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead. Yesterday, they battled back from a 2-0 deficit but still managed to lose after allowing a late third-period goal. Again, things look off. They aren’t as sharp, and that needs to be cleaned up because collecting wins early in the season is very important.

Nevertheless, here are three takeaways from yesterday’s contest.

Cowan Played Well in Debut

It isn’t every day that a Maple Leafs rookie gets to play his first NHL game on the top line. Especially not since the Auston Matthews era began back in 2016. But for Easton Cowan, he was given that chance and didn’t disappoint. No, he didn’t score in his debut, but he was solid.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

He played 14:05, had a shot on goal, three hits, and an 81.9 expected goals percentage at even strength. What’s even more impressive is that while he was on the ice, the Maple Leafs outshot the Red Wings 12-1. He played hard shift after shift, and it showed. He wants to prove that not only does he belong in the NHL, but that he can play on the top line with Matthews and Matthew Knies. His performance yesterday should be good enough to earn him another start in the second half of the back-to-back tonight versus the Nashville Predators.

Jarnkrok’s Scoring Touch Continues

There was a time in his career when Calle Jarnkrok was more than just a bottom-six forward. He was once a 20-goal scorer who could play higher in the lineup. It seems that we are seeing that version of him again. In the past three games, he has scored three goals. He is one of the most trusted players in the lineup, so he does get looks higher up throughout a game. But even as a third or fourth-line player, if he can hit the 15-20 goal mark again in his career, it’ll help the Maple Leafs immensely.

Along with being a goal scorer this season, he has played very well on the defensive side of the puck. He and Nicolas Roy have made a strong one-two punch on the penalty kill. Their play styles complement each other well. Roy plays more of a power-forward game, while Jarnkrok is a speedy two-way forward. Together, they work like a well-oiled machine. It wouldn’t be surprising if they connect on a few goals on the PK this season. If his scoring touch continues, it feels inevitable that one of those will find the back of the net shorthanded.

Power Play Needs Work

Lastly, the power play. It’s hard to watch right now. It pains me to admit it, but it looks like the top unit misses Mitch Marner badly. Unfortunately, that can’t be the excuse for going 0-for-6 in their first three games. Head coach Craig Berube was asked about this after the game, here is what he said:

“The power-play needs to put it in the net.”

It’s the same story year after year. So much talent, but a lack of success. Something needs to change, and it may start with adding a new quarterback on the blue line. That’s not to say it’s all on Morgan Rielly, but if they can get a different look with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, it might be worth trying.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

They also need to go back to the days when Matthews controlled the puck in the zone. Between him and William Nylander, they should have most of the possession and shooting attempts. Knies and John Tavares can be options at the side of the net, behind the net, or parked in front for tips and screens. The defenseman on the top unit is needed for two things: keeping the puck in the zone and feeding it to the half wall for either Matthews or Nylander. If there’s a shooting lane, sure, take it. But the play should run through the skilled players to see what kind of success that brings.

If you look at the Edmonton Oilers’ power play, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl aren’t just touching the puck when they’re shooting options. They have it on their sticks for most of the man advantage. Toronto needs to watch the best power plays in the league and learn from them. Too often, Rielly or whoever is quarterbacking the power play holds on to the puck too long, looks off Matthews, or fires into traffic. And in Rielly’s case, he sometimes struggles to keep the puck in on clearing attempts. It may finally be time to overhaul the power play and find a formula that works. If not, it’s going to be painful to watch all season long.

Next Up for the Maple Leafs

As mentioned above, the Maple Leafs have the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Predators. This is a game where we could see some lineup changes. Philipp Myers and Sammy Blais may draw in, and it’s almost a guarantee that Cayden Primeau will get his first start as a Maple Leaf.