Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Bruins – 10/13/25

by

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (0-2-0) AT BRUINS (3-0-0)

1 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, NESN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Conor Geekie — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Holmberg — Jack Finley — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
J. J. Moser — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body)

Status report

Moser is eligible to play after completing his two-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist during a preseason game on Oct. 4.

Latest from THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Harris — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm skated prior to practice Sunday; the defenseman was injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and missed the Bruins’ 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. He remains day to day.

