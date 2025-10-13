Projected Lineups for Jets vs Islanders – 10/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-2-0)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague
Injured: Haydn Fleury (knee), Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)
Status report
Hellebuyck did not practice Sunday but is expected to start. … Fleury, who blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, did not practice Sunday; the defenseman is day to day. Glague, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba.
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injuries: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Drouin, who was suspended for a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, will return to the lineup. … Sorokin will make his third straight start.
