Projected Lineups for Jets vs Islanders – 10/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (1-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-2-0)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague

Injured: Haydn Fleury (knee), Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Status report

Hellebuyck did not practice Sunday but is expected to start. … Fleury, who blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, did not practice Sunday; the defenseman is day to day. Glague, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injuries: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Drouin, who was suspended for a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, will return to the lineup. … Sorokin will make his third straight start.

Latest for THW: