Islanders’ Drouin Faces Suspension After Costly Hit vs. Penguins

In the season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders were already trailing late when tempers flared in the final seconds. With just 14.2 seconds remaining in the third period, forward Jonathan Drouin and Connor Dewar clashed in front of the Penguins’ net. What began as stick exchanges and shoves escalated when Drouin raised his stick and delivered a high cross-check, connecting with Dewar’s head. The hit came after the whistle in a scrum, drawing immediate reaction from officials.

Referees imposed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. Shortly thereafter, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety held a phone hearing and suspended Drouin one game without pay for the hit. Due to the suspension, Drouin forfeits $20,833.33 in salary, as stipulated in his contract and league rules.

In their public explanation, the NHL made it clear:

“While we have heard Drouin’s assertion that he does not intend to strike Dewar in this manner, players are responsible for their sticks at all times. Drouin is in control of his stick… and chooses to raise it to an unacceptable height to deliver a blow that lands directly on his opponent’s face… with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline,” (from Islanders’ Jonathan Drouin suspended for cross check at end of opening-night loss‘, The New York Post, Oct. 10, 2025).

This marks Drouin’s first suspension in his NHL career, though he had been fined previously (including a cross-checking fine in 2022).

Impact to the Islanders’ Lineup

The suspension couldn’t come at a worse time for New York. Drouin plays in the top six and was expected to contribute offensively. His absence leaves a gap for the next game, forcing head coach Patrick Roy to shuffle the forward lines.

Candidates to fill his spot include Max Tsyplakov or Anthony Duclair, both of whom have a similar style and could move up to fill the role. Meanwhile, Marc Gatcomb or Kyle MacLean could slide into the bottom-six spots. Roy has not yet announced his final decisions.

Missing a player of Drouin’s experience for even one game matters, especially early in the season when chemistry is still forming. It also removes some flexibility for Roy to roll his lines or deploy power-play units with depth.

Why It Matters Beyond One Game

Discipline & Player Safety Precedent

The suspension reinforces the NHL’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on dangerous stick infractions, especially hits to the head. Even cross-checks after the whistle are being judged severely.

Signalling to the Team

For younger players and role players, this is a reminder that control must be maintained at all times. The Islanders will expect their veterans to set the tone. Losing a forward who plays significant minutes even for one game can shift momentum. With Drouin sidelined, New York risks losing offensive depth and disrupting their initial lineup plans. This is also a chance for call-ups and fringe roster players to seize the moment. Someone stepping up in Drouin’s absence could force permanent lineup changes.

Final Thoughts

Jonathan Drouin’s one-game suspension is a meaningful moment early in the season. The Islanders not only lose a forward but also must adapt on the fly, testing roster depth, chemistry, and coaching flexibility. Meanwhile, it sends a clear message: stick discipline, especially near the end of games, is non-negotiable. For the Islanders, how they respond in that short stretch could set a tone for the weeks ahead.