Bryan Rust Activated from IR As Trade Speculation Pivots

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially activated winger Bryan Rust from Injured Reserve ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the New York Rangers. To make room on the roster, forward Ville Koivunen has been reassigned to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The return is big for the Penguins, who have gotten off to a surprisingly 2-1 start this season. Adding Rust back to the lineup and putting him on that top line could give the team an extra boost.

Rust Is An Important Part Of The Penguins’ Roster

Rust, 33, missed much of the preseason due to a lower-body injury. He appeared in just one exhibition game before being placed on IR. Having him back will be huge.

Related: Rangers Score 5 Unanswered in 6-1 Win Over Penguins

Last season, he delivered a career-best performance with 31 goals and 34 assists in 71 games, averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per night. He is one of the team’s top offensive producers, and if the Penguins are hoping to be competitive this season — it might be too early to suggest they’ve changed their mindset — he’s likely on the team.

All that said, his production, along with his team-friendly $5.25 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season, has made him a frequent subject of trade rumors.

Are Trade Opinions Already Changing Regarding Rust?

Despite the chatter, several insiders, including Josh Yohe if The Athletic, predict Rust will remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

Yohe wrote in a recent article about bold predictions the following:

“There will be enormous amounts of trade speculation around the Penguins this season. Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell may well be traded by the deadline. Despite the good start, this is a rebuilding team. I have a feeling, though, that Rust will remain for a multitude of reasons. He’s a popular man in the organization, to say the least.” source – ‘Bold NHL 2025-26 season predictions, from blockbuster trades to breakout players and more’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 10/11/2025

To be fair, there was never talk that the Penguins were going to jettison Rust, as the team prioritizes youth. The feeling has always been that if Rust is being traded, it’s for a sizeable return. The ask from general manager Kyle Dubas will only go up if the Penguins keep playing beyond expectations.

A team like the Penguins, who want to win and have to keep Sidney Crosby happy, should keep its most popular and effective players around. Rust is expected to rejoin the top line alongside Crosby and Rakell, and if a team is going to break up that line, they’ll have to pay to do so.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Trade speculation is likely to intensify as the season progresses, particularly around Erik Karlsson and Rakell, both of whom could be moved before the deadline. However, the Penguins have set steep asking prices for Rust and Rakell.

For Rust, the front office reportedly wants a guaranteed first-round pick and a high-upside young player. If he returns and starts putting up points, that price could go up. That means, interested teams from the offseason — which reportedly included the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs — will have to have the assets to give if Rust remains on their radar. Even if he is, there’s no guarantee the Penguins will elect to move him.