Hutson’s Negotiation, Byram to Flyers & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we start by looking at Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens, as they are taking the negotiations “out of the public eye.”. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Flyers reportedly have interest in defenseman Bowen Byram. Finally, after getting Kyle Connor’s deal done, the Winnipeg Jets are starting to look at an extension for their captain.

Hutson Negotiation Going More Private

There have been plenty of reports surrounding Hutson’s contract negotiation, with many stating that there is a lot of talk around an eight-year deal at around the $9 million mark. There have also been smaller details leaked, including the fact that Hutson was not interested in deferred money when it was an option, and that there was no interest in a Retirement Compensation Arrangement (RCA) to lessen the taxes, either.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson battles with Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Now, on Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman stated that Hutson, his camp, and the team are going to take the negotiation into a more private conversation. Having pressure from the public makes things difficult, and Friedman previously reported that the two sides were getting emotional and needed a break from negotiating.

There is no indication that there is anything but a signed long-term contract being talked about, and still within the same range as reported. A deal is more than likely going to get done, but Hutson is reportedly disappointed that the deal wasn’t done before the season started.

Flyers Interested in Bringing in Byram

Over the course of the offseason, one of the big questions was what the future held for Byram. There was a good bet that he was going to be traded, but he ended up re-signing with the Buffalo Sabres on a two-year deal.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff writes that the Flyers have had interest in Byram in the past, but were unwilling to meet the ask the Sabres had, and weren’t in agreement with Byram’s camp on the annual cost. He notes that the Flyers aren’t going to look to bring in good depth, but rather players who can make an impact at the top of the lineup.

Byram has had some of his best play come as a rookie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs en route to winning it all with the Colorado Avalanche. He hasn’t played quite to that level consistently, but last season was a strong showing for Byram. After signing for just two years, odds are he will look to find a new home before the contract is up.

When it comes to what a trade could look like, Di Marco listed Owen Tippett and Emil Andrae as two candidates. While the Flyers have a lot of good defensemen, nearly every defensive position could use an upgrade. Some players are playing higher in the lineup than they should be, and bringing in Byram to play at the top of the group could push some players down into a position where they fit better.

Jets Looking at Lowry Extension

The biggest thing for the Jets to get done between now and next offseason was, of course, getting Connor a new deal. Now that they have done that, they are going to steer towards getting an extension done with captain Adam Lowry.

Though he is out of the lineup recovering from hip surgery, nobody is forgetting the importance Lowry has to the Jets. Aside from being the captain and leading the team, he is a great middle-six centre who can score 35 points, be great defensively, and play with more physicality than anyone else on the team.

TSN’s Darren Dreger noted that while extension talks haven’t formally begun, they have had some preliminary conversations, but expects things to ramp up sooner rather than later.

Look, Adam Lowry, appreciably, is now a top priority for the Jets organization. When you think of the strength of the Jets, past and present and moving forward into the future, based on their experience and their nucleus, Adam Lowry is a key element of the foundation and a strong leader on and off the ice entering the final year of his five-year contract. Darren Dreger, TSN

When a player has so many intangible assets, it is hard to work out a number. Hopefully the two sides enter the negotiations at a number close to each other, and the Jets don’t have to risk losing their captain.