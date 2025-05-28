Jets’ Lowry Out 5 to 6 Months After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry has undergone hip surgery and will need five to six months to rehabilitate and recover, the team announced Wednesday.

The rehab/recovery timeframe means Lowry is likely to miss the first two to six weeks of the 2025-26 regular season.

Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during the second overtime period against the St. Louis Blues to win Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

Lowry had 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in 73 games this season, his second as Jets’ captain. He also had four goals in 13 playoff games, including the double overtime Game 7 game winner to lift the Jets to a first-round series victory over the St. Louis Blues. It is unknown when he suffered the injury that required surgery.

The 32 year old has one year left on the five-year deal he signed in 2021, but recently said he pictures himself as a Jet for life.



