Projected Lineups for Kings vs Jets – 10/11/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (1-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)

1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Kings skated in Los Angeles on Friday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-5 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Status report

The Jets swapped wings during practice Friday, moving Iafallo up to the Toews line, and Nyquist to Namestnikov’s line, but will otherwise dress the same lineup they deployed in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Latest for THW: