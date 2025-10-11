Projected Lineups for Kings vs Jets – 10/11/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-1-0) at JETS (0-1-0)
1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Kings skated in Los Angeles on Friday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-5 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)
Status report
The Jets swapped wings during practice Friday, moving Iafallo up to the Toews line, and Nyquist to Namestnikov’s line, but will otherwise dress the same lineup they deployed in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
