Projected Lineups for Wild vs Capitals –10/17/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (2-2-0) at CAPITALS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zack Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, David Jiricek
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Loss to the Stars
- Oettinger Stops 39, Stars Beat Wild 5-2 in Home Opener
- Projected Lineups for Wild vs Stars – 10/14/25
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Declan Chisholm
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Defenseman Vincent Iorio was placed on waivers by the Capitals and claimed by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Frank, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Chisholm replaces van Riemsdyk for the second time in three games. … Dubois, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Capitals’ Logan Thompson Has Had Unique Path to NHL Stardom
- NHL Morning Recap – October 15th 2025
- Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 10/14/25