Projected Lineups for Wild vs Capitals –10/17/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (2-2-0) at CAPITALS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno

Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zack Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Declan Chisholm

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Defenseman Vincent Iorio was placed on waivers by the Capitals and claimed by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Frank, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Chisholm replaces van Riemsdyk for the second time in three games. … Dubois, a forward, skated in a non-contact jersey Friday.

