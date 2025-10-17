Sparky’s Notebook: Augustana, Lucius & More

Fresh off claiming the 2025 Ice Breaker Tournament title, Arizona State has battled back to .500.

After opening the season with two losses to No. 6 Penn State, the Sun Devils responded with wins over Notre Dame and Alaska Fairbanks to even their record at 2-2.

ASU hits the road now for the first time this season, traveling north to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to play the Augustana Vikings.

Here is the latest Sparky’s Notebook, taking a look at Cruz Lucius’ early-season success.

Cruz Lucius Hot Start

For much of the first half of last season, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lucius was a familiar face around Mullett Arena, but only from the stands. An upper-body injury sidelined him until Jan. 10, when he finally made his season debut against North Dakota.

“The summer skating together, and then some of our testing, different things like that, just being around the guys but the last year, the guys welcomed me so much right away, even when I was injured, [they] made me feel part of it,” Lucius said. “This year, I just knowing everyone right away it was definitely a help.”

Lucius had a hat trick against Alaska Fairbanks in the championship game and is up to four goals on the season in four games. The 21-year-old tallied two goals through 19 games last season.

“I always feel like I can shoot the puck, and can shoot from from range,” Lucius said. “So just working on that has helped me a lot. And just like I said, four guys who I’m playing with as well as a team.”

Another reason for the success is the team’s chemistry, which has seen several bonding activities, including a trip to GolfLand in the offseason.

“I think everyone being here, kind of being in and out over the summer, and being able to meet everyone, being around everyone, before school started was huge,” Lucius said. “Just the culture thing that going into a season when you already know everyone, and you don’t really have to break that in is really, really helpful, and overall, has helped us a lot.”

Lucius will look to continue his hot start to the season outside of Mullett Arena against Augustana.

Augustana on the Block

After playing the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame, and Alaska Fairbanks, ASU hits the road for the first time this season against Augustana.

“They’re always, I mean, they’ve been good, really, from inception,” Powers said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “Garrett does an amazing job with that program. They got a great facility. We’re excited to go see it and experience what the game day is like there. But they’re a prideful program that doesn’t, doesn’t back down anybody.”

The meeting between the Vikings and the Maroon & Gold is the first time they’ve played since Jan. 2024, and it marks the first time ASU will travel up north.

“They just beat Duluth on Saturday at Duluth for nothing,” Powers said. “They have one of, if not the, best goaltender in the country. They can skate and get up and down the ice and and he does a good job. So it’s going to be a really good series. It’s going to be a hard fought series, and, you know, we’re going to go up there and give it our best.

The series against Augustana marks the second-to-last non-conference series this season, with the last one against Ohio State on Nov. 28 and 29.

Loose Pucks

New Jersey Devils‘ 2025 second-round pick Ben Kevan made his mark at the Ice Breaker Tournament, scoring his first two goals against Alaska Fairbanks. One of several new additions to Arizona State’s roster, Kevan wasted little time showcasing his impact.

Jack Beck, the brother of defenseman Noah Beck, who played with ASU last season, is two games closer to his debut, after being ruled ineligible the first six games. “Six games ago, it seemed like it was going to be 100 games,” Powers said. “It’s because he’s such a good player and he’s such a good kid, he’s going to make such a big impact for us.”