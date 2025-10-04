From Tempe to the NHL: ASU Honors Joey Daccord With Jersey Retirement

As the Star-Spangled Banner came to an end, hockey was around the corner. But for Joey Daccord, his moment was near: getting his jersey retired, as the first Arizona State Sun Devil to do so.

“Honestly, it’s hard to put into words. I came here like, knowing that Sun Devil fans were going to be crazy, and it was going to be a one-of-a-kind night, but it blew me away,” Daccord said. “Just to be here like, I’m just so grateful to coach, this university, to the athletic program, to be here tonight and have this moment and share with my family and my friends.”

Daccord played at Arizona State University from 2016 to 2019 and is the lone record holder in goalie appearances, starts, saves, and shutouts.

The netminder is the perfect example of being the tradition and laying the foundation for what the program has become today.

Long-Awaited Moment for Daccord

When Daccord made his formal visit to ASU, head coach Greg Powers was blunt and honest with him: You’ll get drafted if you come here.

“I sat in his office, and he was like, ‘You’re going to come here, and you’re going to get a chance to get the net,’ which was the first thing I wanted,” Daccord said. “I wanted a place to play.”

“But he was like, ‘You’re going to get the net, you’re going to play in the NHL, you’re going to be our first Sun Devil in the NHL, and one day, we’re going to retire your jersey.’”

Joey Daccord (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

Shortly after Daccord signed his letter of intent and arrived at ASU, the rest was history — now, his No. 35 hangs high in the rafters.

A big part of what got him there was the program’s guiding mantra: Be The Tradition. To be a Sun Devil, Daccord said, is to embody exactly that.

“Be the tradition, is the mantra,” Daccord said. “It’s the mantra for a reason, and it’s going to stand forever, because that’s what this entire program was built on, and it gave me the platform to achieve everything that I’ve ever wanted.”

Daccord has carried lessons from Arizona State into the NHL, navigating its highs and lows with the same focus and resilience he developed in Tempe, Arizona.

Most Decorated ASU Player

After setting numerous records and finishing his college career with the Maroon & Gold, Daccord was drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the 199th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was later selected by the Seattle Kraken during the 2021 Expansion Draft.

“He’s the greatest ambassador for our program you could ask for,” Powers said. “He’s got a great story. He loves this place, he loves this institution. And I’m happy that they got to come back and see what he helped build.”

Growing up, Daccord knew what he wanted to accomplish — he just didn’t know where it would happen. Now, at 29, he’s done all that and more.

“I grew up, I wanted to play division one college hockey,” Daccord said. “I wanted to play in the NHL. I mean, I’ve been fortunate to play for Team USA as well… when I sit here now… it all comes into perspective in the big picture. It’s pretty insane.”

The Kraken goaltender now looks ahead to the 2025-26 NHL season, but with No. 35 in the rafters, where he became a cornerstone of the program.

“I feel like it’s my duty and my responsibility to give back as much as I can to this program,” Daccord said. “That’s why I set up Dacs’ House. That’s why I try to be as involved as I possibly can to this school and to this program.”