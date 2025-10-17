Canucks Show Their Road Backbone in Dallas

It wasn’t supposed to happen that way. Down 2-0 early in Dallas, against a Stars team that had been filling the net all season, the Vancouver Canucks looked like they were heading for another long night on the road. Then, in a flash, everything changed.

Related: Canucks Score 4 Goals in the 2nd Period to Beat Stars 5-3

Three goals in just over three minutes flipped the game, the energy, and maybe even the early-season narrative. Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser, and Max Sasson all scored during a stunning second-period surge, turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Canucks never looked back, skating off with a gutsy 5-3 win.

And yes — in a little twist of hockey irony — it came against former Vancouver goaltender Casey DeSmith, now wearing Dallas green.

Sasson’s Spark and the Rise of the Depth Guys

Sasson might not be a household name, but he was the difference-maker. Making his season debut, the 25-year-old centre scored on a short breakaway just over a minute after Boeser tied the game. It was the kind of goal that comes from confidence — and a burst of fresh legs.

Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars (Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

Sasson isn’t expected to carry the offence, but solid play like this can stabilize the bottom six until Teddy Blueger returns. He’s proving that when called upon, Vancouver’s depth can deliver. It’s a far cry from past seasons when one or two lines did all the lifting.

Boeser, Chytil, and the Push From the Middle

The middle of the Canucks lineup continues to shine. Chytil kicked off the comeback with his third goal of the season, showing great hands to finish a slick feed from Filip Hronek. Boeser followed just over two minutes later with a perfect power-play tip off a Quinn Hughes shot — his third of the season.

Related: Evander Kane’s Second Act: Can the Canucks Unlock His Leadership Potential?

Both are proving they can carry secondary scoring when the stars are bottled up. Chytil looks right at home in that second-line role, while Boeser’s early efficiency suggests his confidence has carried over from last season. These are the kind of games that make the Canucks feel like a four-line team again.

Garland’s Grit and Hughes’ Calm Finish

Conor Garland had himself a night. Moved up to the first line, he responded with a game-winning goal and a power-play assist on Hughes’ empty-netter. Garland’s work ethic has always been there; what he’s adding now is the finishing touch.

And then there’s Hughes — calm, composed, and quietly productive. His long-range empty-net goal sealed it, his first of the season, and came with his second assist of the night. It was vintage Hughes: reading the ice perfectly, making the smart play, and closing out a game for his team.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

(Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

Hronek also deserves a nod — two assists, including the 200th of his career, and steady play on both sides of the puck. Together, that pairing continues to anchor the Canucks’ blue line.

Demko Holds Firm, the Team Holds Together

Thatcher Demko didn’t need to be perfect — and he wasn’t. But he was steady enough. Stopping 28 of 31 shots, Demko kept the Canucks in it early, then held the fort once they took the lead. It’s a luxury to have a goaltender who doesn’t sag after an unlucky bounce or deflection.

Related: Canucks’ Preseason Blueprint for Success Includes Depth and Demko

This game had plenty of those — including Elias Pettersson accidentally redirecting a Dallas pass into his own net. But instead of unraveling, Vancouver regrouped. That’s the push back that’s been missing in past seasons.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks roll into Chicago next to face the Blackhawks, looking to keep that second-period energy rolling. There’s still work to do — Pettersson needs to find his offensive rhythm, and the team can’t keep spotting opponents early leads. But the response in Dallas said something: this group can take a punch and come back swinging.

If this is what “bending but not breaking” looks like in Vancouver, it’s a sight fans have been waiting for. No moral victories needed this time — just a hard-earned road win, the kind that builds belief in October and pays off in April.

The Canucks are finding ways to win against elite opposition. And that’s a story worth cheering for.