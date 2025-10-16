3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Senators

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Seattle Kraken continued their six-game road trip, taking on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The two teams played a competitive game, keeping pace with one another and often tying it up with answering goals. After a last-minute goal from the Senators to tie the game 3-3, the game went into overtime. Five minutes of three-on-three was not enough, and Ottawa and Seattle headed to the shootout to decide the winner. In the end, Ottawa was victorious with a final score of 4-3.

Stephenson Nets His First Two Goals of the Season

The Kraken scored three goals in this game, and two of them came from Chandler Stephenson.

Early in the second period, Stephenson scored his first of the game. Jaden Schwartz stole the puck from the Senators as they tried to skate it out of the Kraken zone. He passed it to Stephenson in front of the net. His shot rang off the crossbar to tie the game for Seattle.

Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens and Seattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson follow the puck after a faceoff (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Two minutes into the third period, Seattle was on the power play. Brandon Montour held the puck at the blue line but passed it to Jordan Eberle at the front of the net. His shot was blocked by Linus Ullmark, but Stephenson scooped up the rebound. His shot went past Ullmark to give Seattle the lead.

With his two goals in this game, Stephenson is now in second on the leaderboard for the team in overall goals. Of course, they are only four games into the season, and this can change at any moment. Currently, Jared McCann sits in first with three goals, and it took him three games to get to that point. Stephenson already holding two goals for his first two points of the season is fantastic for him. Last season, he recorded 51 points with Seattle, and 13 of those were goals. Let’s see if he can continue on this streak and get a higher point total for the 2025-26 season.

Grubauer Held Strong Until the End

Philipp Grubauer started in his first game in the 2025-26 season. After a rough 2024-25 season, he was searching for a stronger performance to start out. Grubauer held strong for most of the game, even though it ended in a loss.

In this game, he made 21 saves out of 24 shots. The Senators just got the best of him towards the end, after scoring a last-minute goal at the end of the third to tie the game. They also made two shots in the shootout while Seattle didn’t make a single one, which ultimately led to their downfall. To put all the blame on Grubauer when Jordan Eberle or McCann didn’t make their shots would be ridiculous.

Grubauer recorded a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.77 and a save percentage (SV%) of .875. He had the same SV% to end the 2024-25 season after 26 games; Grubauer has plenty of time to get a better SV% for this season. This SV% is also the lowest of his entire career thus far in 14 seasons.

Kraken Have Picked Up a Point in Every Game Thus Far

So far this season, the Kraken have played four games. While they haven’t picked up the maximum eight points, they have earned a total of six so far, which is a huge indicator of their success. At this point last season, Seattle only acquired four points in four games due to two regulation losses and two regulation wins. Of course, every game can’t go into overtime, and every game can’t result in a win for Seattle. As the season progresses, these early points will likely come in handy for the Kraken as the thought of the postseason draws nearer. It’s way too early to say at this point, but of course, every team’s goal is to make it to the playoffs for a chance at the Stanley Cup.

Kraken Continue Their Road Trip

The Kraken will continue traveling through Canada, where they will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Oct. 18.