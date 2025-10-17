Canucks Score 4 Goals in the 2nd Period to Beat Stars 5-3

The Vancouver Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Dallas Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Thursday night.

Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser, Max Sasson, Conor Garland, and Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves in the win.

Mavrik Bourque, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 21 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

Bourque scored his first of the young season at 4:29 of the first period. Bourque sent a pass to Sam Steel in front of the net, but it was broken up and deflected past Demko by Elias Pettersson.

Rantanen doubled the Stars’ lead with a power-play goal with 37.9 seconds left in the opening period. Jason Robertson sent a cross-ice pass to Rantanen in the offensive zone, and Rantanen shot a perfect wrist shot past Demko’s blocker on the inside of the post.

The Canucks quickly mounted a comeback, and it all started with Chytil at 6:40 of the middle frame. Stars defenseman Thomas Harley couldn’t corral the puck at the Dallas blue line, which let Chytil go in on a breakaway and beat DeSmith blocker side.

Boeser tied the game with a power-play goal at 8:50 with a tip-in off a shot from Quinn Hughes from the slot.

Oct 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Canucks completed the comeback halfway through the period thanks to Sasson’s first goal of the season. Tyler Myers sent a beautiful bank pass to Sasson at the Stars’ blue line, who snapped the puck past the blocker of DeSmith.

Garland tacked on another with 66 seconds left in the second period to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead heading into the third.

Johnston scored his fourth of the season with two minutes remaining to make the finish more interesting than the Dallas faithful thought it would be.

That is all they would get, however, as the Canucks would win 5-3, thanks to an empty-net goal from Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks were outshot 31-26, but went 2-for-3 on the power play. The Stars went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Stars are back in action on Saturday night and will be in St. Louis to take on the Blues, while the Canucks will be in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Friday.