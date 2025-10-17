Senators Earn 4-3 Shootout Victory Over Kraken

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, the Ottawa Senators hosted the Seattle Kraken. Both teams were coming off a loss and were searching for their next win. It was a close game which went into a shootout to decide the winner, but the Senators ultimately won 4-3.

Game Recap

Four minutes into the first period, Mason Marchment kept the puck in the Kraken’s offensive zone despite the Senators trying to kick it out. He passed the puck to Montour whose shot bounced off the pad of Linus Ullmark. Shane Wright was in front of the net and picked up the rebound. With a backhand shot, Wright scored the first goal of the game.

Three minutes later, the Senators received an offensive chance. The Senators skated the puck into their offensive zone hard and fast. Lars Eller took a shot that Philipp Grubauer blocked. Shane Pinto picked up the rebound towards the center of the ice. He took a quick shot to tie the game.

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto scores the game winning goal against Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer in a shootout (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Just seconds after Pinto’s goal, Ryan Winterton took a seat for tripping Eller. In Ottawa’s offensive zone, Claude Giroux sent a pass across the ice for David Perron. Although the puck bounced off Frederick Gaudreau, Perron picked up the loose biscuit. He sent his shot sailing past Grubauer to give Ottawa the lead.

Just four minutes into the second period, the Kraken tied the game once more. While the Senators tried to skate the puck out, Jaden Schwartz kept it in. He passed it to Chandler Stephenson in the center of the ice. His shot went bar down to tie the game.

31 seconds into the third period, Fabian Zetterlund took a seat for interference. On the extra-man advantage, the Kraken got to work. Brandon Montour held the puck at the blue line. He passed it to Stephenson, who, in turn, passed it to Jordan Eberle. He took a shot, but Ullmark made the save. Stephenson picked up the rebound and scored his second goal of the night.

With less than two seconds remaining, the Senators pulled Ullmark from the net. Drake Batherson had the puck by the boards and passed it down to Dylan Cozens. He took a shot and scored, tying the game with 1:46 remaining in regulation.

The Kraken dominated the overtime, taking five shots compared to the Senators’ one. However, it was not enough to win the game, and the two teams headed to a shootout.

Batherson and Eberle were up first for their respective teams, but both missed their shots. Tim Stutzle scored the first goal for the Senators, while Jared McCann missed his shot for the Kraken. Pinto was up next for Ottawa and scored, winning the game for the home team.

Next Up

Both teams will play again on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Senators will host the New York Islanders, while the Kraken will continue their road trip in Toronto to face the Maple Leafs.