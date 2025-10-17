Kraken Place Frederick Gaudreau on IR, Recall John Hayden From Coachella Valley

On Friday, Oct. 17, the Seattle Kraken announced a couple roster transactions. They have placed forward Frederick Gaudreau on injured reserve (IR). In addition to this, they have recalled forward John Hayden from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Gaudreau joined the team during the 2025 offseason. He was traded to Seattle by the Minnesota Wild. In exchange, Minnesota received a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He played the first four games of the season with Seattle and recorded one assist on Oct. 14. He quickly left the game in the second period against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 16 and did not return. There has been no update on his status yet, so we do not know the extent of his injuries.

Hayden played four preseason games with the Kraken and scored one goal and recorded one assist. After the preseason, Hayden was sent down to the Firebirds, the AHL team. He played in one game and was a minus-1.

Hayden has experience playing with Seattle in the regular season as well. He previously played with the Kraken in the 2024-25 season for 20 games and recorded two points via one goal and one assist.

The 2025-26 season just started, but already the injuries are stacking up for the Kraken. Before the season began, Kaapo Kakko was injured in a preseason game. He has to sit out for six weeks with a broken hand. In addition to the forwards group, the blue line has taken a hit as well. Ryker Evans is out 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury that he sustained before the season.

Gaudreau added a great veteran presence to the fourth line alongside the young Tye Kartye and the rookie Jani Nyman. Here’s hoping Gaudreau has a quick recovery and isn’t out for too long.