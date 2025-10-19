Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Red Wings –10/19/25

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (2-2-1) at RED WINGS (4-1-0)

3 pm ET; FDSNDET, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie — Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic
Curtis Lazar — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Isaac Howard

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his line during their 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, moving Nugent-Hopkins onto McDavid’s line while putting Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl. 

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he has full confidence in his three rookies — Sandin-Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie. All three made their NHL debuts in the season opener and have played significant roles in all five games.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner