Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Red Wings –10/19/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (2-2-1) at RED WINGS (4-1-0)
3 pm ET; FDSNDET, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie — Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic
Curtis Lazar — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Isaac Howard
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his line during their 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, moving Nugent-Hopkins onto McDavid’s line while putting Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Should Stop Ignoring Their World Hockey Association Roots
- 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Disappointing 5-3 Loss to Devils
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he has full confidence in his three rookies — Sandin-Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie. All three made their NHL debuts in the season opener and have played significant roles in all five games.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 18, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Red Wings –10/17/25
- Top 5 Swedes in Detroit Red Wings History