Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Red Wings –10/19/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 pm ET; FDSNDET, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie — Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic

Curtis Lazar — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Isaac Howard

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his line during their 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, moving Nugent-Hopkins onto McDavid’s line while putting Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he has full confidence in his three rookies — Sandin-Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie. All three made their NHL debuts in the season opener and have played significant roles in all five games.

