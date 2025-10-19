3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-3 OT Win Over the Maple Leafs

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Seattle Kraken traveled to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Seattle was on the board first, but Toronto was quick to answer back. Every time the Kraken scored, the Maple Leafs were sure to follow suit, resulting in a tied game at the end of regulation. The Kraken were the stronger team in overtime, picking up a 4-3 win against the Maple Leafs.

Mahura Scored First Goal Since 2023

Josh Mahura scored the overtime winner for Seattle, and what a goal it was. Chandler Stephenson sent the puck to Mahura, who was behind Joey Daccord’s net. He skated the puck up towards the neutral zone, where he passed it to Jordan Eberle at the bench. He passed it back to Mahura in Seattle’s offensive zone. He skated up to Anthony Stolarz and took a shot to win the game for Seattle.

Mahura last recorded a goal on Jan. 17, 2023, with the Florida Panthers. He played with Florida for two seasons before he joined Seattle during the offseason ahead of the 2024-25 season. He recorded nine assists during this season. So far for the 2025-26 season, he has an assist and has now scored his first goal in three seasons. This goal was not only his first goal in several seasons, but it was also his first with the Kraken. What a goal it was to celebrate this milestone.

Three Kraken Players Recorded Two Points

Seattle scored four goals in this game, and nine different players recorded points. On top of this, three players recorded two points each.

Shane Wright opened the scoring with a power-play goal. He gained the rebound from Mason Marchment’s blocked shot to put Seattle on the board. Both Marchment and Wright picked up an assist on the next goal by Jani Nyman to bring their point totals to two.

On the following two goals, Stephenson picked up the secondary assist on both. He held the puck by the boards and passed it to Eeli Tolvanen in the center of the ice. He passed it to Vince Dunn on his right. With a wrist shot, he helped Seattle gain the lead once more. As mentioned above, Stephenson also picked up the assist on Mahura’s game-winning goal.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jani Nyman celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with center Shane Wright and defenseman Vince Dunn (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Not only did three players have a multi-point game, but Dunn’s goal also gave him the top spot on the Kraken leaderboard for points so far this season. The margin is not a large one, though. With each player consistently contributing to the team, it will be interesting to see who holds the number one spot at the end of the season.

Kraken Found Success Despite Losing More Players

Ahead of this game against Toronto, the Kraken shared some important information. They already stated that Frederick Gaudreau was placed on injured reserve (IR) after his quick exit in the game against the Ottawa Senators. They now know he will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. In addition to Gaudreau, Seattle announced Brandon Montour will be missing time to attend to a family matter.

Related: Kraken Place Frederick Gaudreau on IR, Recall John Hayden From Coachella Valley

Although the Kraken were down a player in their forward group and on the blue line, they still managed to defeat a tough team in the Maple Leafs. They not only scored first, but they also never allowed the Maple Leafs to get the lead. Throughout this game, the score was either in favor of the Kraken or it was tied. Seattle has been a tough team to play against, despite missing some of their stronger players.

Kraken Travel to Philly

Seattle’s six-game road trip is now at the halfway point, and with a win under their belt, they will try to pick up another two points against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Oct. 20.