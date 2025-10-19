Sabres News & Rumors: Doan, Lyon, Power, Danforth & Bryson

It was a night the Buffalo Sabres badly needed. After a shaky 1–3–0 start to the season, they came home to face the defending Stanley Cup champions and delivered one of their most complete performances in months — a 3–0 win over the Florida Panthers.

Josh Doan scored twice, Alex Lyon stopped all 32 shots he faced, and Owen Power sealed it with a late second-period blast. The win marked Buffalo’s second straight and may have given this young team something solid to build around.

Item 1: Alex Lyon Locks It Down

Steady, simple, and calm — that’s how Alex Lyon earned his first shutout since October 2024. The Panthers fired 32 shots, and a few came from dangerous areas, but Lyon read every one cleanly. He didn’t need to be spectacular; he just needed to be sharp.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon looks to make a save on Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

What made the difference was Buffalo’s structure in front of him. Defensemen boxed out well, cleared rebounds, and limited Florida’s second chances. Lyon’s composure carried through the lineup — the Sabres never looked rushed, even when Florida pushed late in the first and again early in the third. For a team still trying to find consistency in goal, this was exactly the kind of quiet, confidence-building night that can calm a young roster.

Item 2: Josh Doan Delivers in Bunches

Josh Doan’s two-goal performance was his most impactful game as a Sabre. The first goal, a power-play deflection off a Tage Thompson shot, came just seven minutes into the first period — his first of the season and a well-earned one. His second came midway through the second frame, finishing a crisp setup from Jason Zucker in front.

Doan played only 13:55, but he made the most of every shift, recording six shots on goal and driving play from the middle six. For a player still trying to establish himself after being acquired in June from the Utah Mammoth for JJ Peterka, this was a breakout game. The Sabres wanted more bite and net presence from their depth scorers, and Doan gave them both.

Item 3: Owen Power Quietly Dominant

Owen Power rounded out the scoring with a clean point shot at 14:20 of the second, his first of the season. Beyond the goal, Power looked in full command — over 23 minutes of ice time, no penalties, and smooth puck movement under pressure.

When Power plays with that level of control, everything about Buffalo’s game steadies. His pairing with Connor Timmins clicked, and the breakout passes that had been bobbled earlier in the season suddenly started to connect. Power’s growth into a calm, reliable presence is happening fast — the Sabres are starting to lean on him in key moments, and he’s handling it well.

Item 4: Panthers Shut Down, Not Just Beaten

Buffalo’s 3–0 win wasn’t just about the scorers — it was about execution across the lineup. The Sabres finished with 23 hits without crossing the line into recklessness. Jason Zucker chipped in an assist and solid veteran minutes, Peyton Krebs added a helper and three hits, and rookie Zach Benson quietly impressed again with an assist and a drawn penalty. It was a well-rounded, mature performance — something that’s been missing in Buffalo’s recent starts.

The Panthers didn’t roll over — they couldn’t crack Buffalo’s structure. Their top players — Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, and Aaron Ekblad — finished with no points and a combined minus-4. Florida outshot Buffalo but couldn’t penetrate the slot. Sergei Bobrovsky played fine (.903 save percentage), but without offensive support, he never had a chance.

Compounding their issues, the Panthers lost defenseman Niko Mikkola to an upper-body injury in the second period and are already without Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Dmitry Kulikov. For a team that started the season 3–0–0, this marks four straight losses — and growing frustration.

Item 5: Injury Report: Danforth and Bryson Sidelined Early

The Sabres will have to juggle their depth chart after losing two regulars to injury. Forward Justin Danforth has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body issue and is expected to miss at least a month. He was hurt during Wednesday’s 8–4 win over the Ottawa Senators and had yet to record a point in four games this season. His absence opens the door for Mason Geertsen, who’s been on the fringe of the lineup, to get a longer look on the fourth line.

On the back end, Jacob Bryson entered concussion protocol after an awkward collision with the boards in Saturday’s 3–0 win over Florida. There’s no firm timeline for his return, but it’s safe to assume he’ll miss some time while he recovers. Zach Metsa is the most likely to draw into the lineup in Bryson’s place.

Early-season injuries like these can test a team’s rhythm, especially one still building chemistry. Buffalo’s depth will be under the spotlight in the coming weeks as they look to maintain their momentum without two of their regulars.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Buffalo improves to 2–3–0 and heads to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Monday with momentum finally in hand. Lyon’s shutout should earn him another start, and Doan’s offensive spark gives head coach Don Granato more flexibility down the lineup.

It’s too early to say this is a turning point, but for one night, everything clicked — goaltending, structure, and depth scoring. For the Sabres, that’s a formula worth repeating.