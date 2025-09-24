Senators’ Darkhorses Halliday and Meriläinen Are Ready to Surprise

With the Ottawa Senators gearing up for the 2025–26 NHL season, the buzz is all about the big names. There’s no doubt that Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Jake Sanderson are this team’s core. But if there’s one thing hockey fans learn quickly, it’s that those unexpected players—the ones flying just under the radar—can sometimes make all the difference.

This season, Senators fans should keep an eye on two guys who might surprise. Those two are forward Stephen Halliday and goalie Leevi Meriläinen.

Senators’ Stephen Halliday Is Quietly Building Something Special

Stephen Halliday isn’t exactly a household name yet, but he’s been making steady progress. The 6-foot-4 centre was picked 104th overall back in 2022 and then spent some time sharpening his skills at Ohio State University. Last season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Belleville Senators, he put up 51 points in 71 games, a solid output for a young player in the AHL.

Stephen Halliday, Belleville Senators (Photo credit: JustSports Photography)

What’s impressive isn’t just the numbers. It’s how he plays the game: smart, patient, and willing to grind it out. Although it has been said that his skating still needs work, he knows how to slow things down and maintain control, which is a significant advantage in the NHL. Ottawa’s centre depth looks more stable than in the past, so he might not jump in right away. But if injuries hit or the team needs a spark, his size, grit, and hockey sense make him an ideal candidate for those bottom-six minutes.

While Halliday is not flashy, that steady, dependable kind of play can be exactly what the Senators need down the stretch. He has the size and the skill. Can he take advantage of his opportunities?

Senators’ Leevi Meriläinen Is Calm, Cool, and Ready in Goal

Goalie has been a tricky position for Ottawa lately, but Leevi Meriläinen might be the steady presence the team’s been waiting for. At 23, he got a taste of NHL action last season, playing in 12 games, going 8–3–1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage, including three shutouts. That’s impressive stuff for a young goalie stepping into big moments.

The Senators demonstrated their faith by signing him to a one-way contract for the 2025–26 season. Evidently, he has a clear shot at backing up Linus Ullmark. If Ullmark needs a breather or runs into injury trouble, Meriläinen is ready not just to hold the fort, but to keep Ottawa competitive.

Why These 2 Young Senators Might Matter This Season

In a league where salary caps force teams to juggle every dollar, having a dependable “next player up” is huge. Halliday and Meriläinen might not be the Senators’ headliners going into a season that could prove to be a significant step forward. Still, they bring something just as important: reliability and depth.

Halliday pushing for NHL minutes keeps the bottom six sharp and competitive. Meriläinen stepping up would give Ottawa peace of mind in net and help keep their headliner starter fresh. Both players show the kind of grit and readiness that’s essential in a long, gruelling season.

If Linus Ullmark, of the Ottawa Senators, needs a rest or replacement, expect Leevi Meriläinen to step in. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

What’s exciting about these two is how they fit into Ottawa’s bigger picture. The Senators aren’t just building a team around their stars; they’re trying to create a roster full of players ready to grab their chance. For a franchise hungry to get back to true playoff contention and beyond, guys like Halliday and Meriläinen could be the difference-makers when it really counts.

The Bottom Line for the Senators

So, as the Senators’ training camp continues on its intended trajectory toward filling out the 2025–26 roster and the preseason progresses, keep an eye on these two. They might start the season as “darkhorses,” but by season’s end, they could be key, highly impactful pieces driving Ottawa’s push toward something special.

If you are a Senators fan, you might want to keep an eye on Halliday and Meriläinen—they might become the Senators’ not-so-secret weapons this season.