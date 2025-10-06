Primeau, Blais, Douglas, Ellis All Claimed Off Waivers – 10/06/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed forward Sammy Blais and goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers on Oct. 6, 2025. The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed forward Curtis Douglas, and the Buffalo Sabres claimed goaltender Colton Ellis as well.

The Maple Leafs are bringing in another gritty two-way bottom-six forward with Blais. Back with the St. Louis Blues, Blais played under head coach Craig Berube and had some of the best seasons of his career, including winning a Stanley Cup in 2019. While not a very productive forward, Blais’s work ethic and drive have earned him a spot on NHL rosters.

Also claiming Primeau, the Maple Leafs were also likely looking for a backup goaltender. Currently, their options are Dennis Hildeby, who has shown promise but would be better off in the American Hockey League (AHL), and James Reimer, who the club brought in last week on a professional tryout. It appears that the management has more comfort in Primeau than in the other two.

The Lightning are bringing in Douglas, who stands at 6-foot-9, and plays a very physical game. While they have some decisions to make on their roster, Douglas could be a 13th forward for them.

Finally, the Sabres claim Ellis, adding to their crop of goaltenders. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen injured, the Sabres still have Alex Lyon, Alexander Georgiev, and Devon Levi, though management may be looking at Ellis as an NHL option, or carrying three goalies and having Levi in the AHL.

Rosters are set to freeze at 5 p.m ET today, Oct. 6. No additional players were placed on waivers.

