Maple Leafs Have Two Decisions Before the Puck Drops

The Toronto Maple Leafs look about as settled as a team can be heading into Opening Night. Training camp has clarified many things, and most of the pieces are now in place. But two questions still linger — both important, both interesting — as the Maple Leafs prepare to face the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Question #1: Three Players, One Spot Open

By now, it appears 17 of the 18 skater spots are set. The combinations might still shift a little, but the roster picture is clear. With Scott Laughton sidelined, the forward group almost writes itself: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Matias Maccelli, Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, Steven Lorentz, and David Kampf.

Kampf, despite clearing waivers, remains their most logical choice for fourth-line centre until Laughton returns. The defense pairings have been locked in since last spring: Chris Tanev–Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly–Brandon Carlo, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Simon Benoit.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

That leaves one forward position open — and three players fighting for it: Easton Cowan, Nicholas Robertson, and Calle Järnkrok.

Cowan: The Maple Leafs Kid Who Won’t Go Away

Head coach Craig Berube made it clear after Saturday’s game that Cowan has impressed him. When asked directly if the 19-year-old was ready for the NHL, Berube didn’t hedge: “Yeah, I think he is. We have decisions to make, but I think he showed us enough… He has a motor on him. He impresses me with his motor. It is constant work, and he has a high IQ. I liked him a lot.”

That’s strong praise from a coach who doesn’t hand it out easily. Berube did add that Cowan sometimes tries to do too much — the kind of growing pain every young player has to work through — but his message was unmistakable: Cowan belongs in this conversation.

Robertson: The Maple Leafs Player Who Earned Praise

When Berube was asked about Robertson, the tone changed. “He was really flying tonight, and he was physical. He was aggressive, shot the puck, and scored. He did a lot of good things. He was really good tonight.”

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

No caveats, no corrections — just praise. Robertson has put together a full, consistent camp, showing more confidence, more strength on the puck, and better decision-making than we’ve seen in previous seasons. If the call were made on preseason performance alone, Robertson might have the edge.

But the decision is never that simple. Cowan doesn’t require waivers to be sent down; everyone else does. That alone could keep him off the roster to start the season, no matter how well he’s played. The “we don’t want to lose anyone for nothing” card gets used every October.

Järnkrok: The Maple Leafs Veteran Who’s Trusted but Overlooked

Then there’s Calle Järnkrok — the forgotten man. He’s been on the outside looking in since camp began, and with general manager Brad Treliving adding bigger, heavier forwards over the summer, Järnkrok’s place looks uncertain.

Berube wasn’t asked about him postgame, but the ice time tells a story. Järnkrok logged 22:53 — more than any other forward. That suggests trust in tight, defensive situations. He also played over seven minutes on the penalty kill, compared to Robertson’s five. Cowan didn’t see the ice short-handed at all but led all three in five-on-five minutes.

Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The takeaway? Berube likes Järnkrok’s reliability, Robertson’s momentum, and Cowan’s energy. It’s not a bad problem to have — three capable players, one open slot. The question remains: who gets the call Wednesday night? The experienced hand (Järnkrok), the breakout hopeful (Robertson), or the rising star (Cowan)?

Stay tuned.

Question #2: Who Backs Up Stolarz?

The goaltending situation looks steadier than expected, though it’s not without intrigue. With Joseph Woll still away, Anthony Stolarz is the clear starter. The debate is over who backs him up — Dennis Hildeby or James Reimer.

Hildeby has had an excellent camp. He’s calm, technically sound, and signed a fresh three-year deal that secures his spot in the organization. He’s waiver-exempt, which makes him easy to move — but also, he’s earned it.

Reimer, meanwhile, came in on a professional tryout (PTO) to give the club a safety net. He’s been a pro about it, mentoring the younger goalies and staying ready. But without a contract, he can’t play an NHL game. The Maple Leafs could sign him before Opening Night, but barring an injury, the odds are that Hildeby will be Stolarz’s backup against Montreal.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If nothing changes, expect Reimer to stay in the fold on an American Hockey League (AHL) deal — the kind of veteran insurance every smart team needs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs move into the season, these final choices won’t just fill roster spots — they’ll shape the tone of the Berube era. The young, hungry players are pushing hard. The veterans are fighting to hold their ground. And the coach has made it clear: he values energy, intelligence, and physical commitment above all else.

The pieces are almost in place. Just two questions remain — and we’ll get our answers on Wednesday night.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]