Expectations for Canucks Defenceman Elias Pettersson in 2025-26

Last season, the Vancouver Canucks called up one of their top defensive prospects, Elias Pettersson. He played in 28 games, scoring one goal and two assists while averaging 12:49 of ice time. As he heads into his sophomore campaign, expectations are higher for Pettersson, as he looks to take a big step forward in his development.

He Must Show Growth

Last season, when Petterson was called up, he was nervous and showed some hesitation in his game as he tried to avoid making mistakes and mostly played it safe. This season, he needs to show more confidence and maturity in his puck-handling and defensive abilities.

This season, he can’t be afraid to make a long stretch pass through the middle that could get picked off or lay a big hit in open ice. When he was drafted in 2022, Pettersson was known for his physical play, and he must bring that side of his game to the Canucks. If he can learn to push the puck calmly, it will help Vancouver push the pace of their offence and help their transitional game.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

He will also be counted on in many defensive situations. Whether that is playing against top players or potentially on the penalty kill, the Canucks will be looking to count on Pettersson in the defensive zone. He will most likely be playing on Vancouver’s third pairing, and he needs to be willing and able to shut players down in the defensive zone, whether that is stapling a player to the boards, battling along the wall for a loose puck, or breaking up a critical two-on-one chance. He needs to show that he can be trusted in all situations.

Pettersson’s development in all these areas should lead to more wins for Vancouver as they push for a return to the playoffs.

He Needs To Produce More Offence

In 38 games last season playing for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, Pettersson recorded 13 points. We know he is capable of putting up points, even if he lands in a third-pairing role this season. The Canucks have a very balanced group of third- and fourth-line forwards who can score, including Drew O’Connor and Evander Kane. If Pettersson can get the puck to them, he will add to his point totals.

To do that, he needs to work on his first pass out of the defensive zone and be confident in his ability to do so. If he can get a clean break-out pass into the neutral zone, that will set up the Canucks on a great chance to enter the offensive zone and get a good scoring chance off the rush, which has been a huge part of their offence over the past few seasons.

That said, Pettersson can also create offence by himself with his incredibly underrated shot from the point. In his limited time last season, he created some offensive chances with his booming shot, including on his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks. If he can improve his shot by showing its power and accuracy during the first weeks of the season, it will most definitely lead to scoring opportunities. As a result of its success, we could see him get a chance on the second power-play unit if his shot succeeds at even strength.

Pettersson has a lot of raw talent. If he can continue to develop his confidence and offensive game this season, he should see more ice time and help the Vancouver win more games. Pettersson will be a key part of the Canucks’ future, and this season should be an important step in his development.