3 Takeaways From Rangers’ Shutout Win Over Sabres

The New York Rangers earned their first win of the season with a 4–0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Igor Shesterkin was outstanding once again, stopping all 36 shots he faced for his first shutout of the year. While the scoreline looks convincing, the game was far from perfect; the Rangers were outshot over the final 40 minutes, and their power play continues to struggle to find its rhythm. But the Rangers got the win, and that is the most important part.

Game Recap

The Rangers controlled play early, generating a flurry of chances and outshooting the Sabres 5–0 in the opening minutes. Mika Zibanejad’s one-timer was stopped by Alex Lyon, who then made a sliding save on Alexis Lafrenière after a perfect setup from Artemi Panarin. Will Cuylle drew a tripping penalty on Mason Geertsen to give New York its first power play, and though the Rangers moved the puck well and recorded three shots, they couldn’t capitalize. Midway through the period, the shot total reached 10–2 in favor of New York. Panarin then circled the zone and fired a shot that deflected behind the net, where Lafrenière pounced and tucked it in to make it 1–0. Buffalo pushed back late with a few good looks, but Shesterkin turned them aside as the Rangers carried a 1–0 lead and a 16–11 shot advantage into the intermission.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Sabres found their footing in the second period after Cuylle was called for tripping Peyton Krebs, but the Rangers’ penalty kill held strong. Adam Edström had a breakaway shortly after returning to even strength, but Lyon made the stop to keep Buffalo within one. Urho Vaakanainen was then called for interference on Josh Doan, giving the Rangers a power play they couldn’t convert. The Sabres responded with sustained pressure, forcing Shesterkin to make several outstanding saves while two shots rang off the post.

Midway through the frame, Buffalo pulled even in shots, and tempers flared when Braden Schneider and Jason Zucker took matching minors for roughing, leading to four-on-four play. Shesterkin came up big again, robbing Alex Tuch in by himself and making another highlight save moments later. Will Borgen was assessed a roughing penalty late in the period for removing Zucker’s helmet, but the Rangers’ penalty kill stood tall. The Sabres outshot New York 24–21 through two, with the Rangers still holding a 1–0 lead.



The Rangers and Sabres traded penalties early in the third, with Tage Thompson heading off for high-sticking Cuylle before Cuylle took his second penalty of the night for tripping Doan. Neither side capitalized, as the Rangers’ penalty kill stayed perfect and the power play continued to struggle. Midway through the period, Justin Danforth was called for hooking Vaakanainen, giving New York its third power play of the game. With Vincent Trocheck injured mid-game and out for the remainder of the night, Lafrenière filled in on the top unit, but the Rangers again couldn’t convert, finishing 0-for-3 on the night and 0-for-5 on the season.

Panarin sparked the Rangers’ second goal with a strong forecheck, feeding J.T. Miller, who found Borgen at the point. Borgen found Carson Soucy, who beat Lyon to make it 2–0 with just over five minutes left. Three minutes later, Miller tipped a Schneider shot past Lyon for a 3–0 lead, and moments after Buffalo pulled its goalie, Adam Fox sealed the win with an empty-netter just 14 seconds later. Shesterkin stopped all 36 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Rangers closed out a dominant 4–0 victory, but the Rangers were heavily outshot over the final 40 minutes, and the power play remains a growing concern.

Rangers Takeaways