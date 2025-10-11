Canucks News & Rumours: Foote’s Start, Kane’s Homecoming & Hughes’ Norris

The Vancouver Canucks opened their season with the kind of tone they needed — confident, structured, and ready to compete. Thursday’s 5–1 win over the Calgary Flames wasn’t just about the score. It was about attitude. A new coach behind the bench, a healthy (and young) roster, and a sense that the pieces might finally fit the way management imagined. The Canucks have had strong Octobers before, but this one already feels a little different. And, after only one game!

There’s optimism in Vancouver again. Players who looked tentative last season are skating freely, Thatcher Demko looks solid and focused, and the leadership core seems settled. With back-to-back divisional matchups to open the season, there’s no easing into things — it’s a test of how quickly head coach Adam Foote’s group can build rhythm and chemistry. Three storylines stand out as the Canucks head into the weekend.

The Canucks couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season. Four unanswered third-period goals lifted them to a 5–1 win over the Flames, giving new head coach Adam Foote his first victory behind an NHL bench. It felt like more than just a single win — it signaled a shift in the team’s structure and confidence.

Filip Chytil scored twice, while Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, and Kiefer Sherwood added singles. In goal, Thatcher Demko, finally healthy after last season’s injury issues, stopped 17 shots and looked as composed as ever. “Just keep the momentum building,” Demko said. “It’s a testament to the work everyone put in through the summer and camp.” For a team looking to reset its identity, that first step mattered.

Item Two: Evander Kane Returns to Edmonton in Early Division Test

Tonight, Vancouver visits the Edmonton Oilers for a big early-season matchup — the kind that sets the tone within the division. The Canucks dropped two of three to the Oilers last season and were outscored 15–8, so this game carries a little extra weight.

It’s also Evander Kane’s return to Rogers Place, though this time in Canucks colours. The Vancouver native played three productive seasons with the Oilers, racking up 62 goals and 111 points in 161 regular-season games while helping the team reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. Kane picked up an assist in his Canucks debut on Thursday and looks energized. His visit adds a little intrigue — and maybe a bit of fire — to a rivalry that already runs hot.

Item Three: Can Quinn Hughes Win the Norris Trophy Again?

Quinn Hughes went from winning the Norris trophy in 2023–24 to finishing third last season — still great, but not quite the same dominant force. Two seasons ago, if he’d lost, fans would’ve erupted. Last season, they quietly accepted.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Hughes played through a torn hand ligament in December and later an oblique injury that never fully healed. He missed short stretches, but it was obvious he wasn’t 100 percent. Now, he’s healthy and hungry again. Of all the Canucks looking to bounce back, Hughes feels the most likely to do it. When he’s right, the team runs smoother, the breakout looks cleaner, and the entire defense feels composed. If he gets back to his 2023–24 level — or even beyond — he’ll be right back in the Norris Trophy conversation by spring.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The next few weeks will reveal the authenticity of this early momentum. Foote’s structure looks sound, and the players seem bought in, but Edmonton will be a real measuring stick. A win there would turn a strong start into something bigger — belief that this version of the Canucks might be built to win (and for a long time).

Vancouver’s top players — Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Demko, and with the addition of Kane to mentor the youngsters (who would have thought such a thing could happen a decade ago?) — give the team a balanced mix of skill and experience. The challenge is sustaining it through the grind of the season. If Hughes stays healthy and Demko continues to stabilize things in the net, the Canucks could quietly emerge as one of the Pacific Division’s toughest outs. For now, though, it’s one good win, one big test ahead, and lots of reasons to think this season might just be different.

What’s interesting about the Canucks is that during a recent Hockey Central intermission, when David Amber asked the panel which Canadian team would earn the most points this season, every team got a mention in the course of the conversation — except one. The Canucks. Could they really be flying that far under everyone’s radar?