Patrik Laine’s Quiet Start Raises Big Questions for the Canadiens

When the Montreal Canadiens took on Patrik Laine, they weren’t just betting on talent; they were betting on redemption. Once one of the NHL’s most feared goal scorers, Laine arrived in Montreal hoping to reignite his career alongside a young, up-tempo team on the rise. For fans, the idea of seeing his lethal wrist shot on the Bell Centre power play felt like a dream scenario. While the 2024-25 season was full of ups and downs and marked by an injury, the first two games of the 2025-26 season show that the fit hasn’t been quite as smooth as expected.

Laine has been noticeable in flashes, but his role has been smaller than anyone anticipated. He’s playing on what essentially looks like the fourth line, seeing modest minutes at five-on-five while still getting a look on the second power-play unit. It’s early, yes, but for a player of his pedigree, this is not the kind of start he envisioned.

What Is Laine’s Place in the Lineup?

Through Montreal’s opening games, Laine has been skating alongside Josh Anderson and Jake Evans, two players known more for north-south energy and defensive responsibility than for offensive flair. On paper, that’s a rugged, responsible unit built to handle tough minutes, not one designed to unlock Laine’s scoring touch.

The Canadiens, however, seem committed to finding him a niche. Head coach Martin St. Louis has given Laine some time on the second power-play unit, an unexpected role as Laine has one of the best one-timers in the league.

The challenge lies in timing and pace. Montreal plays an aggressive, fast game that demands constant motion, and that has never been Laine’s comfort zone. His game is built on patience, spacing, and opportunistic finishing, the kind of elements that don’t always mesh with a team that thrives on pressure and speed. Finding that balance will be key if Laine hopes to climb the lineup in the coming weeks.

A Tough Start

Laine’s numbers through the first two games paint a clear picture: he’s not getting many opportunities. Against the Toronto Maple Leafs, on opening night, he was one of the team’s least-used forwards. Only Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj logged fewer minutes. Laine finished with no points, a minus-2, and struggled to get in rhythm as the Canadiens battled a skilled Leafs team that punished every mistake.

Last night, against the Detroit Red Wings, the story was much the same. Laine saw limited ice time once again; only Ivan Demidov played less, and he remained off the scoresheet. He hasn’t looked lost, but he hasn’t looked dangerous either.

For Montreal, the situation is tricky. The team doesn’t need Laine to be a superstar to succeed; they just need him to contribute. Still, when a player of his caliber is being used sparingly, it raises questions about fit and confidence. St. Louis has built a system around speed, puck pursuit, and responsible support play. If Laine can’t match that energy, his ice time will stay where it is.

Others in Front of Laine Are Doing Better

Part of Laine’s quiet start is due to how well others have played. Oliver Kapanen has scored in both games, bringing reliable two-way speed and chemistry with Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook. Zachary Bolduc, meanwhile, has been the early standout; he also has two goals in two games, becoming the feel-good story of the Canadiens’ opening week. When young players outperform expectations, opportunities for veterans naturally shrink.

That internal competition is a good sign for the Canadiens as a whole, but a challenging one for Laine. Montreal’s roster is finally deep enough that roles have to be earned, not given. St. Louis has made that clear since day one: minutes go to those who buy into the system, not those living off reputation.

Montreal Canadiens Patrik Laine (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Laine’s path forward will depend on whether he can do the same. His shooting ability is still elite; few players in the league can release a puck like he can, but to earn more ice time, he’ll need to show the kind of engagement Montreal’s coaching staff demands. That means competing on retrievals, tracking back defensively, and staying involved even when the puck isn’t finding him.

Patience

It’s only two games into an 82-game season, so panic would be premature. Still, it’s fair to call Laine’s start less than ideal. He’s playing limited minutes, hasn’t produced yet, and others around him are stealing the spotlight. But if there’s one thing the Canadiens’ rebuild has taught both the team and its fans, it’s patience.

The talent hasn’t vanished. Laine’s shot remains one of the purest in hockey, and his ability to change a game in one moment of space is why Montreal took a chance on him in the first place.