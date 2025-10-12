Flyers News & Rumors: Tocchet Under Fire, No-Goal Call Explained & More

The Philadelphia Flyers are still searching for their first win of the 2025–26 season after two games. In this Flyers News & Rumors report, we’ll look at some criticism head coach Rick Tocchet has received for this slow start, the league’s explanation of a crucial no-goal call, and prospect Jack Murtagh’s first goal in the NCAA.

Analyst Questions Rick Tocchet

Dropping games to the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on the road was the expectation. However, forward Matvei Michkov hasn’t looked like himself in those games, playing arguably the worst hockey of his professional career (yes, even going back to his time in Russia). This has led to some connecting dots—last night, The Athletic‘s Scott Wheeler shared his thoughts:

I don’t know how you can watch Kucherov, Draisaitl, Marner, Kane, Panarin, Rantanen, Strome, Reinhart, Stone, Fox, Boldy, Bouchard (the list goes on) and come to the conclusion that the next development step for Michkov has to be downhill pace rather than leaning into strengths. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) October 12, 2025

Before facing off against the Hurricanes on Oct. 11, Tocchet told the media that he wanted Michkov to play a more “north” type of game. It’s a direct contrast to his slow, methodical play style that dominated the NHL in 5-on-5 scoring for a significant stretch of last season.

For Tocchet, this isn’t new. When the coach was with the Vancouver Canucks, he talked about wanting to “reprogram” star forward Elias Pettersson’s brain. This is a very hands-on bench boss.

Wheeler questions Michkov’s usage (14:11 of average ice time; benched in overtime loss vs. Carolina) and Tocchet’s demands. Should the blame for the young star’s decline in play fall on his own shoulders, or is the Flyers’ new head coach mostly at fault?

NHL Explains No-Goal Call in Overtime

The Flyers’ record may show 0–1–1, but for a minute or two, they thought they were .500. In the home stretch of overtime against the Hurricanes, forward Bobby Brink potted the puck in a yawning cage, with assists coming from Travis Sanheim and Trevor Zegras. The Orange and Black swarmed the ice in celebration.

Bobby Brink, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But after a replay, it was determined that Sanheim interfered with goaltender Frederik Andersen, leading to said yawning cage. The goal was waved off, and moments later, Seth Jarvis struck for Carolina—game over.

The NHL clarified the call, initiated by the Situation Room. “Video review determined Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim impaired Frederik Andersen’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Bobby Brink’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states, in part, ‘Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.’”

Many fans disagree with the call, while a few admit that Sanheim may have been too deep in Andersen’s crease. What’s your take?

Prospect Jack Murtagh Records First NCAA Goal

In some prospect news, Murtagh, a 2025 second-round pick, had a milestone on Saturday. He scored his first-ever goal in the NCAA.

MIH: Jack Murtagh's first career goal comes at an opportune time for BU as he ties the game 4:35 into the third period.



Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/NY6VCl7vtf@hockey_east | @espn#GoBU pic.twitter.com/qy1L62BrBf — BU Game Day (@BUGameDay) October 11, 2025

The Boston University forward recorded 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 56 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) last season. Playing for the No. 3-ranked squad in the country in 2025–26, it’s a big step-up for the freshman. But he has looked solid in his appearances and was finally rewarded with a goal.

The Flyers’ home-opener is up next (Oct. 13 vs. Florida), and it’s a chance to ease into the regular season. Hopefully, Michkov can avoid a sophomore slump and start soaring under Tocchet’s guidance.